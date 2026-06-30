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Grand Marshal Peppermint attends the 2026 New York City Pride March on June 28, 2026, in New York City.
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Grand Marshal Peppermint attends the 2026 New York City Pride March on June 28, 2026, in New York City. (Manoli Figetakis / Getty Images)

Video: Arrests at Pride Event as Attendees Climb and Hump Street Lights, Throw Bottles at Cops, Twerk Endlessly

 By Michael Schwarz  June 30, 2026 at 7:15am
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Cancel the 250th anniversary celebration of American independence. It turns out that the Tories had it right after all.

Then again, so did founding father John Adams. Alright, resume the celebration, albeit with some much-needed humility.

In clips posted late Sunday to the social media platform X, debauched and violent attendees at a Washington Square Park “pride” event in New York City demonstrated precisely what skeptics of the American Revolution had in mind when those skeptics doubted the viability of self-government.

In one clip, for instance, an attendee climbed and humped a light pole.

Meanwhile, a circle of young women humped the base of the pole while others slapped their backsides.

After the pole-climber descended, police took him to the ground and arrested him, though not before he resisted.

From there, it took less than a minute for the first miscreant to throw what looked like a water bottle at police.

Other projectiles ensued, prompting several officers to turn and look menacingly at the crowd.

WARNING: The following clip displays obscene behavior that may be offensive to some viewers.

Then, a second and longer video showed at least one young woman twerking atop a garbage truck.

Related:
Video: Chuck Schumer Relentlessly Booed at NYC 'Pride' Parade

For the most part, this second video, shot after dark, showed young people making noise and milling about the streets.

WARNING: The following clip displays obscene behavior that may be offensive to some viewers.

As a political system, self-government literally requires individuals who can govern themselves. That means at all times exercising control over one’s passions.

Thus, when the founding fathers envisioned a republic, they did not have the public mimicking of sex acts in mind.

In 1798, then-President John Adams famously wrote that “our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Perhaps that explains why Adams, more than any other major Founder, respected Britain’s mixed constitution. Unlike the mindless political and journalistic parrots of our age, Adams did not see “democracy” alone as a panacea for what ailed society.

Of course, the Declaration of Independence touts equality, natural rights, and government-by-consent. Conservatives celebrate these “self-evident” truths, just as Adams, who had a hand in the document’s drafting, once did.

At the same time, however, we know that modern leftism exists for the sole purpose of overturning the American founding. That is why leftists do everything in their power to prove that individuals literally cannot govern themselves.

In short, self-proclaimed LGBT individuals enjoy the same natural rights as everyone else. A self-governing republic, after all, tolerates no second-class citizens.

The LGBT agenda, however, as it has manifested in public celebrations of unrestrained sexual appetites, has the deeply sinister purpose of overturning a Constitution “made only for a moral and religious People.”

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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