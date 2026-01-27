Share
Commentary

Video: To Assure Attacks on ICE Continue, CNN Airs Guest Suggesting ICE Will Begin 'Putting People in Ovens'

 By Michael Schwarz  January 27, 2026 at 12:12pm
Sometimes the talking heads in the establishment media will say the thing themselves.

When they want plausible deniability, however, they will interview a guest who will say the thing for them.

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” host and propagandist Jake Tapper interviewed Jamie Schwesnedl, a Minnesota bookstore co-owner and an unhinged leftist — is there another kind? — who insinuated that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents might soon start “putting people in ovens.”

In fact, Schwesnedl made that insane prediction as part of a larger and equally deranged Holocaust allusion.

“They take people to Fort Snelling here, which literally was built as a concentration camp, and Alligator Alcatraz, which I think we can all agree is a concentration camp,” the deranged leftist said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

On Monday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had approved Customs and Border Patrol’s request for space at Fort Snelling, a decommissioned military base near the Twin Cities that, as a matter of historical curiosity, once played a central role in the famous 19th-century slave Dred Scott’s suit for freedom.

Alligator Alcatraz, on the other hand, is the nickname for a Florida-based federal migrant detention center.

In his usual smarmy way, Tapper claimed that he objected to Schwesnedl’s use of the phrase “concentration camp.”

Tapper, however, has a history of lying. Recall, for instance, that the establishment propagandist actively covered up former President Joe Biden’s mental decline and then, after Biden left office, co-authored a book that purported to expose that same cover-up.

Moreover, Tapper allowed Schwesnedl to speak uninterrupted for more than 20 seconds after the guest uttered the phrase “concentration camp.” Thus, the host’s objection sounded more like a CYA-type legal note than an actual disagreement.

The vile Schwesnedl continued.

First, the guest made the aforementioned references to Fort Snelling and Alligator Alcatraz.

Then, he made the reckless and once-unthinkable Holocaust allusion.

“Not saying they’re Dachau,” Schwesnedl said. “I’m not saying they’re putting people in ovens — yet. But, these are concentration camps.”

In fairness, Tapper did appear to cringe when Schwesnedl said “Dachau,” a German-based former concentration camp built by the Nazis.

Only God, of course, knows for certain whether Tapper truly felt repulsed by Schwesnedl’s dangerous lies. That judgment will come eventually, as it will for us all.

In the meantime, we may rightfully question the host’s sincerity. After all, a recent study rated the establishment networks’ on-air coverage of ICE as 93 percent negative.

Furthermore, what did Schwesnedl say that Democrats and their media minions have not said about President Donald Trump for more than a decade? How many times have they called Trump and his allies “Nazis” or “fascists”? Now, those same media figures feign surprise that Democrats’ lunatic base took them literally?

In short, Tapper might not have said the thing himself. Deep down, he might not even agree with it. But he and the rest of the lying media have nonetheless gotten precisely the violent situation they have spent years fomenting.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
