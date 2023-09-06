Video: Audience Left 'Bewildered' When Biden Walks Out of Medal of Honor Ceremony Before It's Over

Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency continued its unbroken streak of epic blunders when the octogenarian inexplicably walked out in the middle of a Medal of Honor ceremony, leaving a decorated war hero bewildered and alone on the podium.

On Tuesday, retired Army Captain Larry Taylor received the Medal of Honor — our nation’s highest recognition of valor — for bravery during the Vietnam War, where he risked his life on a nighttime mission in 1968 to save the lives of four comrades.

Almost immediately after awarding Taylor the medal, Biden scurried out of the room, even though the ceremony was not over. At the time, the honoree was wiping away tears of joy after being recognized for his military valor.

Shocking video of the bizarre incident showed Taylor standing alone on the dais, looking awkward and confused.

Biden‘s hasty exit also left the audience “bewildered,” one person commented on X, previously known as Twitter.

“Biden actually just walks out, before the benediction, while the room was still applauding for Captain Taylor,” radio host David Pollack remarked.

“Biden just walks off the stage and leaves. The room was clearly confused.”

The president was lambasted on social media, with numerous commenters mocking him for his latest gaffe.

Tara Reade, a former Biden aide in the 1990s, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her, reacted with a laughing emoji.

This latest blunder is part of an unbroken chain of alarming gaffes suggesting this president’s cognitive health is in serious decline and, therefore, a grave threat to national security and global stability.

In less than three years, crippling inflation, daily border invasions, soaring crime and escalating geopolitical tensions have become the hallmark of Biden’s disastrous presidency. The United States is in the eye of a catastrophic storm, but there’s no one steering the ship.

