If Hollywood decided to make a movie called “Mad Max in LA,” they could call on “Beverly Hills 90210” star Ian Ziering for the lead role. He has the real-life experience to convincingly play the part.

Ziering and his daughter were cruising down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve when a band of would-be outlaws on mini-bikes weaving in and out of traffic happened to cross their path, according to TMZ.

One of the mini-bikes might have hit the actor’s car.

He must have been wondering if he was being pranked or if he had been caught up in a surreal circus featuring evil mini-bikers on a rampage.

In a video captured by a bystander and shared by TMZ, Ziering got out of his car to either confront one of the bikers or possibly assess the damage to his car.

An altercation quickly devolved into a brawl.

Ziering got the best of one mini-biker but was soon mobbed by the gang. He broke free and made a run for it.

WARNING: The following video contains violence that some viewers might find disturbing.

👀 #UPDATE — Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they’re aware of the incident and speaking with the parties involved. No word yet on if there will be any arrests. pic.twitter.com/h0u18KZbeB — TMZ (@TMZ) January 1, 2024

According to TMZ, the central conflict of the drama was resolved when the actor got in his car and drove away with his daughter. The mini-bikers followed suit, mounting their steeds and riding away before police could arrive on the scene.

Ziering commented on the incident Monday on Instagram.

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” he said. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation.

“In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Ziering (@ianziering)

Some will say Ziering should have just stayed in his car and let the mini-bikers pass. Given that the LA district attorney is soft on crime, why should the average citizen stand up to the emboldened ne’er-do-wells?

“This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets,” the actor wrote.

The incident could have been much worse, granted. Ziering or his daughter could have been hurt or even killed. But if citizens don’t stand up for themselves, who will? Are we supposed to cower to the chaos-mongers?

If this had been the average Joe out for a drive with his kid on New Year’s Eve, the media wouldn’t have bothered reporting on it. It’s old news. It’s blasé, just another day in LA.

That’s not good enough.

“I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient,” Ziering wrote. “We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone.”

The “underlying issues” are a lack of respect for authority and a general disregard for the common good.

How did this all come about? It’s the result of the radical left’s relentless attack on Western values, on God and the resulting deterioration of morality.

How do we address deep-seated cultural problems like this? You can start by taking back the streets and the schools from the progressives. Respect is earned, not given. Societal values are taught, not invented by individuals.

It’s an uphill climb, but it can be done when citizens unite. Good for Ziering and his citizen-centered performance.

