Video: Biden Appears to Push UK Prime Minister Aside in Bizarre Tarmac Meeting

 By Randy DeSoto  April 12, 2023 at 12:43pm
President Joe Biden appeared to snub British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak upon arriving in Belfast, Northern Ireland, early Wednesday morning.

Video of the moment Biden stepped off Air Force One at Belfast International Airport showed him moving Sunak to the side so he could salute King Charles III’s personal representative for County Antrim, Lord-Lieutenant David McCorkell, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

In response to a video of the incident, one Twitter user said, “It’s not exactly a push but he quite disrespectfully kind of places Sunak to one side like he’s not that bothered about him. Biden is not a nice man. He thinks this shows his ‘Oirish’ credentials to be giving short shrift to the UK PM.”

Biden often touts his Irish ancestry. He planned to visit the Republic of Ireland for two-and-a-half days after spending a half-day in Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom. Euronews reported the president will retrace his family roots to the seaside town of Carlingford in Ireland.

Regarding the incident on the tarmac, another Twitter user suggested Biden might have moved Sunak to the side because he did not know or recognize the prime minister and might have thought McCorkell was Charles.

However, Paul Clark, a news host with Northern Ireland’s UTV, argued that Biden handled the situation correctly.

“It’s called international protocol!!!! On arrival, a visiting Head of State is welcomed by – in this case – the Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim… representing the King!” Clark tweeted.

Biden later met with Sunak one-on-one at a Belfast hotel for a cup of tea before heading to Ulster University in Belfast to deliver a speech.

The Washington Post reported that the president is in Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of bloody fighting between Catholics and Protestants on the Emerald Isle.

Former U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III of Massachusetts, whom Biden named as a special envoy to Northern Ireland in December, accompanied the president on Wednesday in Belfast.

Kennedy is the grandson of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and the great-nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy.

JFK, who like Biden was also an Irish Catholic, visited his ancestral home in June 1963 during the last year of his presidency.

Conversation