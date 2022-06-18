Share
Video: Biden Crashes to the Ground While Riding Bike on Vacation

 By Jack Davis  June 18, 2022 at 8:55am
President Joe Biden took a tumble Saturday while on his bicycle during a ride at his beach house.

The incident took place at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where Biden goes for vacations, according to the New York Post.

Biden had brought his bicycle to a stop when he suddenly fell, according to video of the incident.

Secret Service agents ran to assist Biden after he sprawled on the pavement.

“I’m good,” Biden said,

“I got my foot caught in the toe cages,” he said, according to Sky News.

Biden, 79, had been riding with first lady Jill Biden and their entourage of Secret Service agents when Biden rode over where a small crowd had formed to watch.

The weekend added to what was already Biden’s record-setting pace of being away from the White House, according to the Washington Examiner.

This time, the Bidens were on vacation to mark their 45th anniversary, according to the Daily Mail.

Many shared images from the fall.

 


Biden sought to make the best of the incident. After he was again upright, he spoke to those gathered there, including a child who asked him about what it was like to run the country.

“Oh it’s like any other job,” Biden said, according to Fox News. “Some parts are hard.”

Biden took a photo with a girl who said she wanted to be president.

The president declined to answer questions about his policy on China, although he praised efforts to enact gun control.

“Alright guys, see ya,” Biden called to the crowd before riding away.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
