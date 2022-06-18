Video: Biden Crashes to the Ground While Riding Bike on Vacation

President Joe Biden took a tumble Saturday while on his bicycle during a ride at his beach house.

The incident took place at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where Biden goes for vacations, according to the New York Post.

Biden had brought his bicycle to a stop when he suddenly fell, according to video of the incident.

It appears Pres. Biden was stationary when he fell off his bike this morning.pic.twitter.com/4Eg83HJnl6 — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) June 18, 2022

Here’s footage I took of President @JoeBiden falling over on his bike this morning in Rehoboth. pic.twitter.com/hCt1af0pFU — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) June 18, 2022

Secret Service agents ran to assist Biden after he sprawled on the pavement.

“I’m good,” Biden said,

“I got my foot caught in the toe cages,” he said, according to Sky News.

Biden goes down briefly — but gets right back up — on his bike in Delaware this morning pic.twitter.com/nSp9iupxAk — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) June 18, 2022

Biden, 79, had been riding with first lady Jill Biden and their entourage of Secret Service agents when Biden rode over where a small crowd had formed to watch.

The weekend added to what was already Biden’s record-setting pace of being away from the White House, according to the Washington Examiner.

This time, the Bidens were on vacation to mark their 45th anniversary, according to the Daily Mail.

Many shared images from the fall.

President Biden fell off his bike this morning. Just look at this pic. This is fine. (Photo via @Sarah_Silbiger) pic.twitter.com/EzWUuOhTT6 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 18, 2022

President Joe Biden crashed his bike today in Delaware. This picture is from seconds after it happened. pic.twitter.com/ZaOWl9RGCA — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 18, 2022

looking forward to all the “Republicans Pounce on Biden’s Bike Crash” takes today from the same people that called for 25th amendment after Trump walked slowly down a ramp. — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) June 18, 2022



Biden sought to make the best of the incident. After he was again upright, he spoke to those gathered there, including a child who asked him about what it was like to run the country.

“Oh it’s like any other job,” Biden said, according to Fox News. “Some parts are hard.”

Biden took a photo with a girl who said she wanted to be president.

The president declined to answer questions about his policy on China, although he praised efforts to enact gun control.

“Alright guys, see ya,” Biden called to the crowd before riding away.

