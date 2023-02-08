Video of Biden Goes Viral as Americans Try to Decipher What He Meant by 'Frishi-Heh-Fring-Fruzh'

Joe Biden lapsed into a string of incomprehensible gibberish that even the transcription could not decipher during his State of the Union address Tuesday, giving us only the latest example of the president mauling a major speech that he was reading off a teleprompter.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the conservative news network The First characterized Biden’s words — if we can use “words” to describe his noises — as: “If you try anything to raise the cost of frishi-heh-fring-fruzh, I will veto it!”

WATCH – Ol’ Joe Makes a Major Announcement: “If you try anything to raise the cost of

frishi-heh-fring-fruzh, I will veto it!” pic.twitter.com/m06zO0kTj0 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 8, 2023

At the time, Biden was talking about the drug industry, so presumably his “frishi-heh-fring-fruzh” was supposed to be “prescription drugs.”

The White House transcript of his speech as it was prepared confirmed that, giving the line as, “Make no mistake, if you try to do anything to raise the cost of prescription drugs, I will veto it.”

But the president delivered the line so fast and so jumbled that few people were able to make it out.

Many others commented on Twitter, too.

“MAKE NO MISTAKE! If you try anything to raise the cost of frisizhnjubs I will veto it.” pic.twitter.com/DaJIvDiRy2 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 8, 2023

Joe Biden’s big flourish tonight featured a word he can’t pronounce: “If you try anything to raise the cost of [unintelligible noises] I will veto it” pic.twitter.com/mZ0mf6TlHZ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 8, 2023

No one knows what Biden said last night but the left still gave him a standing applause 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/4YpPazVoUG — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 8, 2023

Since no one could understand Joe’s phrase, he can now veto anything and say it was frisizhnjubs — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) February 8, 2023

Some also felt that Biden continues to serve as a laughingstock over gaffes like this.

The world is laughing at us. What an embarrassment. — 53 Percent (@fifty3percent) February 8, 2023

Even the YouTube transcript of CNBC’s livestream couldn’t make sense of the words and put “producing jobs” in place of the gobbledegook.







This is far from the only time that Biden has lapsed into a teeth-rattling mishmash during a speech.

In September, while speaking about infrastructure, Biden was ridiculed for saying “But the truth is there’s a lot more Republicans out there taking credit for the new bridges and those bldhyindclapding than actually voted for it.”

It was another case where the transcript couldn’t make heads or tails of his words.

Joe Biden: “There’s a lot more Republicans out there taking credit for the new bridges and the bldhyindclapding than actually voted for it.” pic.twitter.com/8p2bXtVwU1 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 23, 2022

In another case, he shouted “rededudenedefet this year,” when it appears he meant “reduce the deficit.”

Before those examples of vocal dexterity, Biden had trouble with the word “kleptocrats” when, during an April speech about Ukraine, he blurted out “kleptocrack” followed by seconds of confused sputtering.







The president also had problems in an October CNN interview when he touted “a billion a trillion 700 million dollars billion dollars off the sidelines of investment” for climate change.







Later that same month, he was responding to a question about Democrats who would not campaign with him and replied, in the words of one Twitter user, “No they’re by 16 here and I’ve already gone in 48 and a lot more rhæssed another 20 or so. Ombinigona.”

“No they’re by 16 here and I’ve already gone in 48 and a lot more rhæssed another 20 or so. Ombinigona” — Hog Rider (@Hog_Ridah) October 20, 2022

Some of these off-the-cuff comments might be excusable, but he also makes a hash out of trying to read a teleprompter. He failed miserably in November, making repeated stumbles when he was trying to blast Russia’s Vladimir Putin and later leaving himself open to mockery on the world stage by garbling his teleprompter speech to the United Nations.

In another instance of his fading command of the podium, Biden took time out from a speech to look around the room and call out for a congresswoman who died in a tragic car accident weeks earlier.

The president is also known for gaffes with simple math. The latest example of his problem with numbers came in October when he said he wanted to “start off with two words.” Then he preceded to say “Made in America.” Which is three, by my counting.

Needless to say, we could sit here reeling off one example after another of these gaffes for days. He has done things like this throughout his 50-year political career.







However, it has been particularly bad during his presidency. And while the establishment media spent hundreds of hours breathlessly blasting former President Donald Trump for any out-of-place word or garbled message, these same fake-news purveyors have completely ignored Biden’s gaffes.

These worrisome incidents show a man who just isn’t in command of his faculties. They also serve to make the leader of the free world a laughingstock among our enemies and allies alike. And that is bad for all of us.

