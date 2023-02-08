Parler Share
Commentary

Video of Biden Goes Viral as Americans Try to Decipher What He Meant by 'Frishi-Heh-Fring-Fruzh'

 By Warner Todd Huston  February 8, 2023 at 2:35pm
Joe Biden lapsed into a string of incomprehensible gibberish that even the transcription could not decipher during his State of the Union address Tuesday, giving us only the latest example of the president mauling a major speech that he was reading off a teleprompter.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the conservative news network The First characterized Biden’s words — if we can use “words” to describe his noises — as: “If you try anything to raise the cost of frishi-heh-fring-fruzh, I will veto it!”

At the time, Biden was talking about the drug industry, so presumably his “frishi-heh-fring-fruzh” was supposed to be “prescription drugs.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gives Best SOTU Response in Modern History

The White House transcript of his speech as it was prepared confirmed that, giving the line as, “Make no mistake, if you try to do anything to raise the cost of prescription drugs, I will veto it.”

But the president delivered the line so fast and so jumbled that few people were able to make it out.

Many others commented on Twitter, too.

The Most Bizarre Line of Biden's State of the Union Address Was Not in His Script

Some also felt that Biden continues to serve as a laughingstock over gaffes like this.

Even the YouTube transcript of CNBC’s livestream couldn’t make sense of the words and put “producing jobs” in place of the gobbledegook.



This is far from the only time that Biden has lapsed into a teeth-rattling mishmash during a speech.

In September, while speaking about infrastructure, Biden was ridiculed for saying “But the truth is there’s a lot more Republicans out there taking credit for the new bridges and those bldhyindclapding than actually voted for it.”

It was another case where the transcript couldn’t make heads or tails of his words.

In another case, he shouted “rededudenedefet this year,” when it appears he meant “reduce the deficit.”

Before those examples of vocal dexterity, Biden had trouble with the word “kleptocrats” when, during an April speech about Ukraine, he blurted out “kleptocrack” followed by seconds of confused sputtering.



The president also had problems in an October CNN interview when he touted “a billion a trillion 700 million dollars billion dollars off the sidelines of investment” for climate change.



Later that same month, he was responding to a question about Democrats who would not campaign with him and replied, in the words of one Twitter user, “No they’re by 16 here and I’ve already gone in 48 and a lot more rhæssed another 20 or so. Ombinigona.”

Some of these off-the-cuff comments might be excusable, but he also makes a hash out of trying to read a teleprompter. He failed miserably in November, making repeated stumbles when he was trying to blast Russia’s Vladimir Putin and later leaving himself open to mockery on the world stage by garbling his teleprompter speech to the United Nations.

Should Biden resign from office?

In another instance of his fading command of the podium, Biden took time out from a speech to look around the room and call out for a congresswoman who died in a tragic car accident weeks earlier.

The president is also known for gaffes with simple math. The latest example of his problem with numbers came in October when he said he wanted to “start off with two words.” Then he preceded to say “Made in America.” Which is three, by my counting.

Needless to say, we could sit here reeling off one example after another of these gaffes for days. He has done things like this throughout his 50-year political career.



However, it has been particularly bad during his presidency. And while the establishment media spent hundreds of hours breathlessly blasting former President Donald Trump for any out-of-place word or garbled message, these same fake-news purveyors have completely ignored Biden’s gaffes.

These worrisome incidents show a man who just isn’t in command of his faculties. They also serve to make the leader of the free world a laughingstock among our enemies and allies alike. And that is bad for all of us.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
