Video of Biden Hanging Onto Chuck Schumer as They Walk Through Capitol Goes Viral: 'Sad to Watch'

Another bizarre video has emerged that has people once again questioning Joe Biden’s fitness for office.

On Friday, C-SPAN posted a video on its TikTok page that showed Biden and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer walking to the weekly Senate Democratic Luncheon.

But there was something strange about the video. In the beginning, Biden was clinging onto Schumer’s arm as they slowly walked to the lunch. Biden then let go, but as he walked, he continued to have an almost oblivious look on his face.

Many people were quick to comment on the optics of the video, saying that it looked like a feeble old man unable to walk being helped to get somewhere, not like the leader of the free world.

They voted for a harmless old man. I would argue that weakness on this level is extremely dangerous. — Bigfoot (@Bigfoot_USA) March 8, 2023

Barely hanging on — The People’s Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) March 8, 2023

Dad walking Granddad to the car — sari mason (@alexmenachin) March 8, 2023

Others were more sober about it, saying that it was heartbreaking and it symbolized what is happening to our nation. One Twitter user simply wrote, “It’s sad to watch.”

It’s sad to watch. — BD Phillips (@BDPhillips6) March 8, 2023

Another said, “This just shows our country’s situation, a nation in decay!”

This just shows our country’s situation, a nation in decay! — Ultra MAGA – Sandy 🇺🇸 (@saRRLob) March 8, 2023

Others said that seeing this, the rest of the world is laughing at America.

the world is laughing at us — It’s Just Me – The Universe knows 🌌 (@10secondslost) March 8, 2023

This is the major problem here. As we are on the verge of World War III with powerful adversaries, it is more important than ever that our leaders project an image of strength to the nation — and the world.

But this, combined with other videos of Biden struggling to get around, not to mention his numerous gaffes, only makes the country look like a vulnerable laughingstock.

Now, it may be that Biden was not actually struggling to walk and was holding on to Schumer for other reasons, but without knowing the context, the optics just look bad.

That is the important point: Regardless of the context, this just makes America look weak.

