President Joe Biden committed a pair of gaffes in Michigan on Tuesday as he promoted spending proposals costing trillions of dollars that are currently stalled in Congress.

Biden is currently threatening to increase the size and scope of government through more reckless squandering of taxpayer money. In addition to his $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill, the gaffe-prone president has proposed a 10-year $3.5 trillion package that would hand out free community college, expand Medicare and offer free child care — all while supposedly fighting climate change and satisfying a wish list of other progressive priorities.

His actions on Tuesday didn’t help his case if he was attempting to exhibit why he should be in control of the country’s checkbook.

Biden told an audience at a training site for heavy equipment in the city of Howell just how great allowing him to continue weakening the money in their bank accounts will be if he is given just another opportunity to spend their tax dollars.

“So here’s what I’m proposing. First, the infrastructure bill: It’s about rebuilding our roads, our highways, our bridges, our ports, our airports, our broadband — all the things that need repair,” he said, according to a transcript provided by the White House. “Our arteries of our economy have always been fueled by the economic might and dynamism of Americans.”

Then came the humiliating part: Biden apparently forgot he was standing outside during a failed attempt to connect with the few Michiganders who hadn’t turned out for his visit just to boo him.

“I’ll bet everyone in this room can tell me what the most dangerous intersection in this town or any town they live in — and where it is — that you hold your breath when you’re driving over or trying to cross the street. Not a joke,” he said.







He moved right on past the comment, completely oblivious to the optics of a man who is speaking outdoors, addressing a crowd that was also outdoors, and referring inanely to “everyone in this room.”

It was humiliating — for Biden and for the country he’s supposed to be leading.

He was talking about spending more money in one day on the Democratic Party’s pet projects than it cost the country to win the Second World War — adjusted for inflation — and he didn’t even appear to know where he was standing.

He might have come off more qualified to spend $4.7 trillion dollars of money the country doesn’t have if he’d simply been able to acknowledge his surroundings.

The most humiliating part of the Biden brain malfunction is that it wasn’t even the most noteworthy head scratcher of the day. After introducing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer near the beginning of his speech, he said something that is impossible to decipher.

“And, of course, it’s great to be here with my friend — we’ve become friends,” Biden said of the governor, who he referred to as “outstanding.”

He added: “One of the best governors in the United States of America, and her lieutenant governor, who covers in every way — both in terms of physically and mentally — and every other way,” Biden said of Whitmer in a statement that really makes you wonder where his mind was.

After introducing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Joe Biden thanks the lieutenant governor, who “covers her in every way, both in terms of physically, and mentally, and every other way.” 🧐 pic.twitter.com/B4HEr4uGQz — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 5, 2021

Perhaps he thought he was on another White House set built just for television cameras, and that the heavy equipment surrounding him were props. As Fox News noted Wednesday, Biden has been doing a lot of that lately:

Biden is using his fake White House set again. https://t.co/fieg6IJIkF pic.twitter.com/5E7ClLZs8S — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2021

In any event, Biden doesn’t belong anywhere near the country’s budget. He probably needs to be kept away from Whitmer as well.

