This Video of Biden Just Trying to Walk Makes Trump During Ramp Incident Look Like Olympic Athlete

It’s obvious that President Joe Biden is no spring chicken, but it’s still unnerving to get a glimpse of his utter frailty.

Social media was abuzz after a short clip made the rounds Wednesday showing first lady Jill Biden leading the president by the hand as he shuffled down a few stairs at the White House.

Biden had just spoken at an event where he introduced a program aiming to reduce deaths from cancer by half in the next 25 years, NBC News reported.

Though Biden made it through his remarks without incident, it was his exit that became the focus of the day thanks to the terrible optics of the first lady — looking somewhat like a nurse in her white dress — leading the 79-year-old president by the hand.

Maybe it’s unfair to focus on those few seconds when his gait was wobbly and his wife a little overbearing, but it’s not like the president hasn’t had his share of troubles while walking.

Just last March, Biden slipped three times while ascending stairs onto Air Force One, and on other occasions he has been known to wander off without his wife’s gentle guidance.

Still, establishment media outlets pretend not to notice, even though they were apoplectic when former President Donald Trump needed help descending a slippery ramp — once.

“Trump’s Halting Walk Down Ramp Raises New Health Questions,” The New York Times breathlessly reported on the moment when he seemed to need just a little assistance.

Trump had spoken to the graduating cadets at West Point in the blazing June sun that day, but the Times felt it necessary to chronicle the short jaunt and mull over what that meant for his physical fitness.

“The academy’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, walked alongside him. Mr. Trump sped up slightly for the final three steps, as he got to the bottom,” the outlet recounted, perhaps conceding that this was, in fact, a non-story.

Trump later explained that there was no railing and that conditions made the ramp slick, but the die was cast for the media narrative, and then-candidate Biden mocked him for it.

“Look at how he steps and look at how I step,” Biden told reporters with a chuckle. “Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on.”

Trump and Biden are both old men, and it wouldn’t be unreasonable for either of them to need a little help from time to time.

However, the mainstream media outlets are only interested in raising questions about physical fitness when it’s a Republican president having a momentary struggle — never when it’s a Democrat having a string of catastrophes.

Maybe conservatives are quick to pounce whenever Biden shows his age even a little, but it’s only to remedy the blind eye the establishment media has turned to the fact that Biden is physically weak and mentally failing — and America’s enemies are watching.

