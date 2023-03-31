Parler Share
News

Video: Biden Responds to Reporters' Repeated Questions About Trump Indictment

 By George C. Upper III  March 31, 2023 at 9:22am
The big news of the day, of course, is the indictment Thursday night of former President Donald Trump. But his successor, President Joe Biden, didn’t have much to say about it.

Confronted by a number of White House pool reporters as he walked from the White House to Marine One for a trip to Mississippi, Biden had no answers to their questions.

And the only questions they wanted to ask were all indictment related.

“Mr. President, any reaction to the Trump indictment?” one reporter shouted out.

“No,” Biden said simply.

“Are you worried this will further divide our country, the indictment?” another asked.

“I have no comment on that,” Biden replied.

“Are you at all worried about possible protests in the wake of the indictment?” a third reported wanted to know.

She apparently still wants to know, because all Biden said was, “No, I’m not going to talk about Trump’s indictment.”

Do you think Trump will face actual jail time?

Finally, one reporter thought he might succeed where his compatriots had failed.

“Mr. President, do you think the charges against Trump are politically motivated?” he asked.

“I have no comment on Trump,” the president said, before turning to walk to the waiting helicopter.

The Washington Post tweeted a video clip of the exchange. Responses to the video from Twitter users were overwhelmingly positive.

Unlike President Biden, news outlets around the world have had much to say about Trump’s indictment since The New York Times broke the story Thursday.

This indictment came just a day after numerous reports had begun circulating that a Trump indictment in connection with Trump’s alleged hush-money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels was unlikely this week and two weeks after Trump warned of his upcoming “arrest” on March 21 and called for protests against it.

The allegations claim that Trump falsified campaign finance records in connection with those payments, an allegation that Trump has vehemently denied.

