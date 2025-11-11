Share
Commentary

Video: Blood Pours from Trump Supporter's Face After Violent Antifa Descends on TPUSA Event at Berkeley

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 11, 2025 at 6:41am
Share

Antifa-linked agitators at a University of California Berkeley event by Turning Point USA turned the event into a violent fracas on Monday evening, with a viral fight that left a Donald Trump supporter’s face bloodied and several bad-viral videos, which made the radicals look terrible.

Yet, according to the groups chants, it’s the TPUSA members who wanted to meet peacefully who were the “fascists.”

According to the New York Post, the melee was one of the group’s “This Is the Turning Point” tour events, taking place just two months after the assassination of founder Charlie Kirk at a similar event at Utah Valley University.

The event was to feature Christian apologist and author Dr. Frank Turek and actor Rob Schneider and was the last stop on the tour. It ended with five arrested “in relation to various altercations,” according to campus newspaper The Daily Californian.

Which is a nice way of putting it.

Most of the online clips involved various degenerates either wearing masks or keffiyehs — probably not because they’re sick or because they’re terribly invested in the Palestinian cause, it’s worth noting — chanting “f*** you fascists” or “f*** your dead homie,” a reference to Kirk’s assassination.

WARNING: The following videos and posts contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

However, one video in particular seemed to draw unwanted attention to the agitation.

In the clip, a protester is seen fighting a “Trump supporter,” the Frontlines TPUSA account noted. During this, one of the leftist’s “comrades” continues calling the Trump supporter a “white boy” and a “b****” while he’s on the ground:

Related:
Mainstream Media Turns to 2020 Playbook of Deception as Violent Antifa Mob Targets Turning Point Event

A longer version of the clip shows the progression of events. In it, a keffiyeh-clad moron addresses a circle of his pals who are surrounding a counter-protester. Then, a man can be seen stealing an item from the counter-protester. He runs out of a circle and is soon seen in a fight with one of the conservatives there.

“That’s exactly what they want,” our keffiyeh-clad bullhorn-wielder said, as if they were the victims here.

The fuller footage:

The mob violence was, according to independent journalist Andy Ngo, related to an antifa group called “By Any Means Necessary.” It ended up with, among other things, a campus building surrounded:

And just think: These are the folks the Democratic Party is in thrall to. Aside from maybe John Fetterman and Ro Khanna if you catch him on a rare sane day, these are the people leading the donkey around by its nose.

Make no mistake, this is what they’re talking about when they’re talking about generational change. All that talk about “globalize the intifada” that Zohran Mamdani was spewing? This is where it leads. If it’s not condemned unequivocally, it’ll lead right to another Charlie Kirk assassination.

And when that happens, I guarantee you this idiot will be out in the Berkeley quad with his bullhorn again, making themselves out to be the real victims here. They always are. Neat trick how the perpetrators suddenly become the put-upon — and that the media is willing to play along, too.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Video: Blood Pours from Trump Supporter's Face After Violent Antifa Descends on TPUSA Event at Berkeley
We're Not Making This Up: Watch Jasmine Crockett Warn Trump Could Use Dominion Voting Machines to Rig Election
Realtors Say They're Already Seeing the 'Mamdani Effect' in Action: 'It's Not Good'
Breaking: Trump to Give $10k Bonuses to Air Traffic Controllers Who Did the Right Thing, Never Called Out Sick During Shutdown
Breaking: GOP Wins Shutdown Showdown as Enough Democrats Defect to Re-Open Government
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation