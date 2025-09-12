Video: Brawl Breaks Out at Charlie Kirk Vigil as BLM Punk Baits Mourners, but Bites Off More Than He Can Chew

Pray tell, what did the reported Black Lives Matter activist who wandered into a candlelight vigil yelling, “F*** Charlie Kirk!” think was going to happen?

It is, rather unsurprisingly, just what you think would happen. One night after an act of violence — by all reports from the political left, although we don’t know anything yet about the potential suspect in custody — that claimed the life of not only a husband and father but the most prominent activist in the conservative movement, all on camera, some genius decided to mess around and find out at a vigil for Kirk in Boise, Idaho.

What he discovered is that, after a summer of violence — including three major incidents in just about three weeks — conservatives are no longer in the mood to put up with nonsense.

According to KIVI-TV, the man went viral after he stepped into a Thursday night vigil for the late Turning Point USA founder, who was killed just a day before at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Those on the scene say that the unidentified man came through the crowd at the Idaho State Capitol on a scooter yelling “f*** Charlie Kirk,” which prompted those in the crowd to take him down.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and violence that some viewers will find offensive.

Extended footage of a fight at the Idaho Capitol after a man drove through the vigil on a scooter yelling “F*** Charlie Kirk” pic.twitter.com/BlQIozYONL — Ferrin (@FerrinsThoughts) September 11, 2025

A better view of this was posted by a user who runs the account of the Old State Saloon, a bar and restaurant just outside of Boise.

“It seems as though good people have had enough of all the wickedness. Interesting times ahead. Get armed. Pray for Protection. Pray for Revival in America!” he wrote.

Fight at the Charlie Vigil last night provided by @The_BTM_Pod (Be sure to follow them) This guy was screaming “Fuck Charlie Kirk” in the middle of about 1500 people who gathered for the vigil to pray and sing. It seems as though good people have had enough of all the… pic.twitter.com/U0OkJ5DNJG — Old State Saloon (@OldStateSaloon) September 11, 2025

Another user managed to capture multiple fights, although the gentleman (such as we may use that word) who yelled “f*** Charlie Kirk” seemed to be the worst:

Multiple fights at Charlie Kirk vigil The most explosive moment was when Terry Wilson, leader of the local BLM chapter, drove through the vigil on a scooter, yelling “F*** Charlie Kirk” pic.twitter.com/wb58mPn5zN — Selena Maris (@ItsSelenaMaris) September 11, 2025

And charming: The man who was involved in it, allegedly named Terry Wilson, was apparently the leader of the local Black Lives Matter chapter, according to locals. This isn’t even the “I’m sorry he’s dead, bu~ut …” school of liberal reaction. This is straight up going into a crowd that was mourning the death of a beloved individual sand saying, “no, F him!”

Eventually, the police managed to get him away from the crowd, but not before he came across as truly, verifiably evil.

I will not speak to the rectitude of fighting, although in this case it’s not just because fighting words came from this man’s mouth. He was riding on a scooter into a crowd that was holding a vigil for someone who was shot on camera the day before. Logically speaking, given the events in Utah — combined with the murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte and the Annunciation Catholic School shooting days after that — it’s fair to say that there’s a self-defense element to making sure this individual doesn’t hurt anybody.

And, indeed, X users were posting that Wilson was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon without a license, possession of marijuana, and disturbing the peace:

Terry Wilson showed up to disturb the candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk in Boise, Idaho last night. Terry was screaming obscenities at mourners and begging people to fight him. People repeatedly asked Terry, “what’s in the backpack?” It’s not safe to say that he had drugs and… pic.twitter.com/Ya9UFb3rul — Bre ✟ (@GracefullyBre) September 11, 2025

That’s where we are now. Our country is consumed by evil. The good people will defend themselves.

As for the time where someone would sit down and listen to the heckler, or try to peaceably deal with him, that’s over, at least for the moment.

That’s what Charlie Kirk tried to do — and he was shot and was killed for it.

That’s what conservatives have been saying in the wake of killings like Zarutska’s, and we’ve been told not to pay attention.

That’s what we’ve said about the Annunciation Catholic School shooting and the targeting of Christians by mass shooters in the past few years — and we’ve been told to shut up, guns are the real problem.

To the extent that the left is worshipping at the feet of a violent, Satanic deity, we have an obligation to protect both ourselves and the innocent around us. We cannot legislate our way out of evil like this. And make no mistake: It is just that, pure evil. Anyone who will celebrate the death of a husband and father on camera simply for saying what he believed in will undoubtedly do worse, and is at best possessed by a spirit of complete malevolence.

Conservatives have not been and should not be the instigators of violence. However, we’ve had enough — and when we’re put in a defensive position like this, we will not sit by idly. We are no longer dealing with the heckler’s veto. This is the assassin’s veto, and it needs to be dealt with as such.

The battle is real. The flesh and blood part is all we can see, but the enemy is guiding these people who hated Charlie, hate us, hate Trump, and most of all hate Jesus.

