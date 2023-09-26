When the NFL season began, the Los Angeles Rams had no idea how they would replace their injured star wide receiver, fan favorite and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp.

Enter rookie Puka Nacua.

Not only has Nacua shattered receiving records early this season, but the 5th-round rookie has shown a respect for the pregame national anthem that will earn him many more fans.

Prior to Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, cameras caught Nacua wiping apparent tears from his eyes.

“The MNF broadcast just showed Puka Nacua getting emotional during the National Anthem, he’s really into it. Becoming a fan favorite,” one X user tweeted.

The MNF broadcast just showed Puka Nacua getting emotional during the National Anthem, he’s really into it. Becoming a fan favorite 🏈pic.twitter.com/ypPOPyP6MYhttps://t.co/DNKN3gnWT7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2023

“Puka Nacua emotional before games. What a player, but what a man!” another user posted.

Puka Nacua emotional before games. What a player, but what a man! pic.twitter.com/ovizKWqyOn — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) September 26, 2023

Nacua proceeded to catch five passes for 72 yards in the Rams’ 19-16 loss.

Through three games, Nacua ranks second in the NFL with 30 receptions. The rest of the top five include perennial Pro Bowlers Keenan Allen, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs.

Meanwhile, Nacua has turned those 30 receptions into 338 yards, an average of 113 yards per game.

In a Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Nacua set a single-game rookie record with a whopping 15 receptions.

Clearly, Nacua has taken the league by storm. His unexpected success rates as perhaps the story of the season thus far.

One feels heartened, therefore, by the fact that the rookie also appears humble and likable.

For one thing, Nacua’s Samoan heritage has blessed him with a long, dark and thick head of hair resembling that of Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu. If Nacua shares Polamalu’s unpretentious demeanor and even approaches his on-field performance, the rookie will enjoy quite a career.

During the Monday night broadcast, announcer Chris Fowler offered an explanation of Nacua’s emotional pregame appearance.

“We talked about the feelings that he has for his father whom he lost,” Fowler said. “And he thinks about him pregame and gets into that state.”

Contrary to what some might believe, fans do not expect players to wave flags in a demonstrable show of patriotism. We simply would prefer that they refrain from drawing attention to pet causes that fuel their narcissism.

Respectful and reflective will do.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless.The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.