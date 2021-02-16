Ever since “14 days to slow the spread” transitioned into a months-long shutdown for many states, Americans have wondered whether lockdowns are more about power than safety in the eyes of those in government.

One Los Angeles County health inspector’s recent behavior did not do much to quash those concerns.

According to Fox News, Bart Avery is one of the owners of Bravery Brewery in Lancaster, California. Avery said he saw a health inspector begin dancing just moments after telling a brewery employee the business had to shut down.

Steven Gregory, a correspondent for iHeartMedia, posted a video taken by a security camera within the brewery that appears to corroborate Avery’s story.

An LA County health inspector dances moments after ordering @BraveryBrewing to close. She ended up being wrong. Ruined BB’s Super Bowl business. If your restaurant has been bullied/intimidated by LA County Health, DM me. @KFIAM640 @johnandkenshow @GaryandShannon @CalRestaurants pic.twitter.com/QQXJ2POG70 — stevengregory (@stevengregory) February 15, 2021

The incident happened around 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7 — better known this year as Super Bowl Sunday, one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants and bars everywhere in the U.S.

Avery said the inspector “told one of his employees that the brewery was in violation of county guidelines because there was no food truck, and it had to close,” Fox News reported.

As we all know, the coronavirus will not dare show its face if a food truck is in proximity. A brewery without a food truck, on the other hand, is undoubtedly an enormous breeding ground for the virus.

In addition to the fact that this rule makes no logical sense, the inspector happened to be wrong. Since the brewery was only selling to-go drinks, they were actually not required to have a food truck present.

Avery said that he is not sure why the inspector was dancing, but “the perception really sucks.”

His words are much kinder than mine would have been if I were in his situation.

By Avery’s own admission, the brewery has been “decimated financially and emotionally” due to the lockdowns. As the business was trying to deal with those hardships, a health inspector waltzed in to wrongly shut them down and then seemingly busted a move.

This inspector’s behavior was nothing short of despicable. Even if she was not dancing as a direct result of shutting down the business, the fact that she could have such a light-hearted attitude after potentially altering people’s livelihoods is astonishing.

Throughout the pandemic, Democratic leaders have assured the public that they are not getting any joy from shutting down businesses. Instead, they paint it as a necessary evil in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It’s not malicious, but rather a cause we can all get behind, they argue.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom used this type of rhetoric when announcing a stay-at-home order in November 2020.

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order. Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together–we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

“Together–we can flatten the curve again,” he wrote. You can almost hear the implication that anyone who opposes such measures must not care about public health.

This has been the crux of the left’s coronavirus argument for some time. There is no need to make it a political issue, they say, because we should all be on the same team fighting against the virus.

The problem is that the responses to the virus have been overtly political. Lockdowns in California haven’t slowed the spread, but state Democrats continue to pursue them.

Widespread transmission in schools is non-existent, but many counties still refuse to reopen them. A brewery without a food truck is no more dangerous than a brewery with a food truck, and yet lawmakers continue to put these arbitrary measures in place.

If lawmakers really cared about public health, their regulations would be backed by science — they’re not.

If they were really concerned that the virus is a threat to young, healthy people, they would follow their own guidelines — they haven’t.

Almost every move that the left has made since this pandemic has started has conveyed just how little Democratic policies actually have to do with health.

It’s about control, and it always has been. Every time they exercise that control a little more, dictators on the left do their happy dance.

