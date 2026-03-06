Video: Brit Mom and Daughter Call Cops as Foreigner on Train Threatens to Hurt Their Small, Harmless Dog

Immigration in Europe continues to yield poor results.

Amidst the rape gangs, stabbings, and trafficking problems the United Kingdom must now endure in the name of diversity and inclusion, her people cannot even board a train with a pet dog without being threatened.

A woman, identified by her social media as Laura Jane Popsey, was riding public transportation with her daughter when a man off camera became agitated, telling her he would kick and poor vodka on her pet.

By the sound of the audio, this individual is not British.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers may find offensive.

🚨 A Muslim man on the train threatens to kick a woman’s dog and pour vodka on its face, completely ignoring the fact he’s being filmed. The woman has called the transport police. pic.twitter.com/zEw1FEpo34 — WeGotitBack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@NotFarLeftAtAll) March 1, 2026

“I don’t care, camera, I don’t care,” he told her, seeming to acknowledge the altercation was being recorded. “I will kick [your] dog, f**k off.”

“Stop it, now,” she asked him.

“[I will] put vodka on her face,” he continued, making another threat to kick her dog.

She told him she’d be alerting the police, but the man kept shrugging her off as the video ends.

The footage is only a few seconds, but the viewer can make an educated guess this man is likely from Pakistan or Indian from his accent. Although nothing is conclusive, his hatred of dogs could stem from being Muslim.

In Islam, canine saliva is seen as impure.

Regardless, this exact interaction has certainly taken place between Westerners and Muslim immigrants seeing this culture as an affront to their beliefs.

Why not coexist and simply move on if someone has a pet that you don’t like?

Islam is not the religion of coexistence. More accurately, it is politics masquerading as religion with the intent to rule.

Islamists have no desire to “live and let live,” but the West naively takes them in under that impression.

Quran 9:29 reads, “Fight those who believe not in Allah nor the Last Day, nor hold that forbidden which hath been forbidden by Allah and His Messenger, nor acknowledge the religion of Truth, (even if they are) of the People of the Book, until they pay the Jizya with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued.”

The West has a choice: convert, fight, or live as second class citizens.

This is the choice faced by any country who imports Islam to the point of minority status.

There is a fourth option: stop letting these people come here.

If Islam truly enriched society, Muslim majority countries would be the ideal destination for them, not our homes.

