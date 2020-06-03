SECTIONS
Video of Brother Helping Sister in Wheelchair Score Basket Goes Viral

By Amanda Thomason
Published June 3, 2020 at 3:40pm
Abby MacCurtain is a 9-year-old girl with an active, loving and devoted family.

Her mom runs, her dad does triathlons and her brother helps her shoot hoops.

“I❤️playing w/my brother~swimming~biking~running with my dad,” the Instagram account her parents run for her states. “Inclusion♿Marathoner,Triathlete& everything inbetween.Proud member of TeamHoyt New England.”

At just 10 months of age, Abby was diagnosed with Leigh’s Disease, which is a terminal neurological condition, and she was only given two years to live — but she’s beaten the odds.

“One day all we’re going have left is memories, unfortunately,” Greg MacCurtain, Abby’s dad, told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“When she was first diagnosed they gave two years for her to live and she just turned 9 over the winter. She’s pretty much exceeding all expectations.”

One way the family is making memories is by having her participate in her parents’ athletic pursuits.

At just 5 years old, she accompanied her dad on a triathlon — and she had such a great time that it’s become a staple in their lives.

“She loves it and it’s a great way to introduce her to a sport,” MacCurtain confirmed.

Her Instagram, “Team Abby Mac,” is full of photos of her living her best life and going on adventures.

View this post on Instagram

#triobike #triobikecargo

A post shared by Team Abby Mac (@team_abby_mac) on

In a recent video that’s gone viral, Abby’s brother Tomas lowers a basketball hoop so that it’s resting right next to her, and he cheers her on as she makes a basket.

“Tomas had the great idea to bring the rim to her,” their dad said. “I had to record it. It was unbelievable.”

“They’re amazing kids,” he added. “There’s things that are not teachable and that’s definitely [with] Tomas.

“How do you teach such kindness? He’s got a great heart. They both do.”

It’s clear that Abby is living life to the fullest as a member of the MacCurtain clan, and she’s enjoying nearly every minute of it.

“She’s extremely happy all the time with people,” MacCurtain said. “She’s happy with her parents. She loves her brother and she loves school.”

As far as next things go, even though the Boston Marathon was canceled this year, that won’t keep Abby and her dad from running the virtual race.

“Abby will be racing her first Boston Marathon with her dad in their hometown of Plymouth,” an Instagram post reads. “Due to strict B.A.A. Rules Boston does not allow anyone under the age of 18 to participate in their race.

“Since, this will be a virtual race she will be running it with her dad in America’s Hometown of Plymouth. Thank you everyone who has donated for a CURE!

“The race will go on.”

