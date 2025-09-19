Video: Byron Donalds Reduces Rashida Tlaib to Weird Gibbering Chant Just by Asking Her What He, a Black Man, Looks Like

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida ripped Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for pushing dangerous rhetoric attacking Americans who oppose crime as “fascist” — saying the reckless smear incites left-wing violence and assassination attempts.

Donalds unloaded on Tlaib during a fiery exchange Thursday at a House Oversight Committee hearing about oversight of the District of Columbia.

At one point, Tlaib — a left-wing Muslim — called President Donald Trump’s move to eradicate the runaway crime in Washington, D.C., as a “fascist takeover.”

Donalds, who supports Trump’s efforts, said Tlaib’s absurd attacks were “way out of line.”

As a reminder, Tlaib and other race-hustling Democrats have slammed Trump’s attempts to reduce crime in the nation’s capital as “racist” and “fascist.”

Ironically, these left-wing criticisms are racist because the underlying implication is that all the criminals in D.C. are minorities.

Our nation’s capital has some of the worst homicide rates in the world. If this fact doesn’t anger you but President Trump’s efforts to fix it do, you might have a brain worm. pic.twitter.com/v3wBMkthxP — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 7, 2025

Donalds — a black Republican — called out Tlaib’s racist Freudian slip, by asking if he looks “fascist” because he opposes crime.

“[I] think it’s insane that the gentlelady doesn’t have an argument, so she’s going to refer to me and some of my colleagues like we were from the Third Reich. This is insane,” the Florida Republican said.

“Do I look like a member of the Third Reich to you, Ms. Tlaib?” Donalds asked the Michigan Democrat. “Is that what I look like to you?”

It’s been 8 days since a leftist assassin shot my friend @charliekirk11. Just now, Rashida Tlaib just called us “FASCIST” again. This rhetoric is WRONG.

This rhetoric is UNHINGED.

This rhetoric is OUT-OF-LINE.

This rhetoric has INSPIRED MURDER. WE WILL NOT STAND TO BE DEFAMED. pic.twitter.com/FDEJmSpoxe — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) September 18, 2025

As Tlaib stammered in response, Donalds pressed harder.

“Is that what you think? I think it’s radical, and I think it’s insane … to say something like that to myself and my colleagues is way out of line,” the congressman said.

Tlaib shot back: “You hold yourself accountable before you talk about Washington, D.C.! Keep Washington, D.C., out of your mouth!”

Donalds reacted by advising Tlaib: “Hold your own self accountable. How about that?”

Donalds followed up on X hours later, slamming the intellectually lazy name-calling of Democrats who label all Republicans as “fascist,” saying this toxic rhetoric inspires left-wing lunatics like Charlie Kirk’s assassin.

“Rashida Tlaib had no point to make, so she called Republicans ‘FASCIST’ again,” Donalds wrote on X.

“She used the exact same irresponsible rhetoric that inspired Tyler Robinson and was completely out-of-line. Enough is enough. We must set the record straight. We must call them out EVERY SINGLE TIME.”

Rashida Tlaib had no point to make, so she called Republicans “FASCIST” again. She used the exact same irresponsible rhetoric that inspired Tyler Robinson and was completely out-of-line. Enough is enough.

We must set the record straight.

We must call them out EVERY SINGLE TIME. pic.twitter.com/d03yNaq9rW — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) September 18, 2025

It’s not surprising that Rashida Tlaib sides with criminals over law-abiding Americans.

As a reminder, the congresswoman has been mired in two formal ethics investigations by the House Ethics Committee.

In 2020, she was ordered to reimburse her campaign after the committee concluded that she had accepted improper salary payments in late-2018.

Whenever Rashida Tlaib calls Republicans crazy, remember to watch this video pic.twitter.com/LxBOAnKgLb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 20, 2019

Numerous Democrats — including Washington’s Democratic Mayor, Muriel Bowser — have expressed support for Trump’s move to crush crime in the nation’s capital.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Democrat Mayor of DC Muriel Bowser came out to support President Trump’s for cleaning up DC. Browser: “The difference between this 20-day period of this federal surge and last year represents a 87% reduction in carjackings” in the city.” pic.twitter.com/WM2398GOvF — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 27, 2025

It’s farcically ironic that left-wing politicians constantly champion criminals while ignoring the safety of the law-abiding Americans who pay their salaries.

Any sensible, patriotic person wants their neighborhood, city, and nation to be free of crime and violence. This isn’t rocket science. It’s common sense.

