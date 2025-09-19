Share
Commentary

Video: Byron Donalds Reduces Rashida Tlaib to Weird Gibbering Chant Just by Asking Her What He, a Black Man, Looks Like

 By Samantha Chang  September 19, 2025 at 5:10am
Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida ripped Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for pushing dangerous rhetoric attacking Americans who oppose crime as “fascist” — saying the reckless smear incites left-wing violence and assassination attempts.

Donalds unloaded on Tlaib during a fiery exchange Thursday at a House Oversight Committee hearing about oversight of the District of Columbia.

At one point, Tlaib — a left-wing Muslim — called President Donald Trump’s move to eradicate the runaway crime in Washington, D.C., as a “fascist takeover.”

Donalds, who supports Trump’s efforts, said Tlaib’s absurd attacks were “way out of line.”

As a reminder, Tlaib and other race-hustling Democrats have slammed Trump’s attempts to reduce crime in the nation’s capital as “racist” and “fascist.”

Ironically, these left-wing criticisms are racist because the underlying implication is that all the criminals in D.C. are minorities.

Donalds — a black Republican — called out Tlaib’s racist Freudian slip, by asking if he looks “fascist” because he opposes crime.

Will Democrats ever tone down their rhetoric?

“[I] think it’s insane that the gentlelady doesn’t have an argument, so she’s going to refer to me and some of my colleagues like we were from the Third Reich. This is insane,” the Florida Republican said.

“Do I look like a member of the Third Reich to you, Ms. Tlaib?” Donalds asked the Michigan Democrat. “Is that what I look like to you?”

As Tlaib stammered in response, Donalds pressed harder.

“Is that what you think? I think it’s radical, and I think it’s insane … to say something like that to myself and my colleagues is way out of line,” the congressman said.

Tlaib shot back: “You hold yourself accountable before you talk about Washington, D.C.! Keep Washington, D.C., out of your mouth!”

Donalds reacted by advising Tlaib: “Hold your own self accountable. How about that?”

Donalds followed up on X hours later, slamming the intellectually lazy name-calling of Democrats who label all Republicans as “fascist,” saying this toxic rhetoric inspires left-wing lunatics like Charlie Kirk’s assassin.

“Rashida Tlaib had no point to make, so she called Republicans ‘FASCIST’ again,” Donalds wrote on X.

“She used the exact same irresponsible rhetoric that inspired Tyler Robinson and was completely out-of-line. Enough is enough. We must set the record straight. We must call them out EVERY SINGLE TIME.”

It’s not surprising that Rashida Tlaib sides with criminals over law-abiding Americans.

As a reminder, the congresswoman has been mired in two formal ethics investigations by the House Ethics Committee.

In 2020, she was ordered to reimburse her campaign after the committee concluded that she had accepted improper salary payments in late-2018.

Numerous Democrats — including Washington’s Democratic Mayor, Muriel Bowser — have expressed support for Trump’s move to crush crime in the nation’s capital.

It’s farcically ironic that left-wing politicians constantly champion criminals while ignoring the safety of the law-abiding Americans who pay their salaries.

Any sensible, patriotic person wants their neighborhood, city, and nation to be free of crime and violence. This isn’t rocket science. It’s common sense.

Truth and Accuracy

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




