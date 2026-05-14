Video: Caitlin Clark Gets Her First Technical Foul of the Season and It's Going to Cost Her a Lot More This Year

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark received her first technical foul of the 2026 WNBA season, but went on to lead her team to an 87-78 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The incident unfolded at the end of the first half, after Clark argued with referee Jason Alabanza over a call, the Indy Star reported.

Thanks to Clark’s unmatched star power in raising the WNBA’s profile, both the players’ salaries and fines increased this year.

“The fine for technical fouls 1-3 this season — as per the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement — is up to $500 from $200 last year,” the outlet wrote.

Like a true champion, Clark shook off the setback and went on to score 24 points, leading the Fever to victory.

Caitlin Clark does complain a lot. Here is an unnecessary technical foul heading into the locker room. pic.twitter.com/0XZ8EoRbBX — Jet (@_jetgaming) May 14, 2026

Many Clark fans on social media were furious over what they believed was an unwarranted foul.

However, the WNBA phenom graciously said she deserved the foul, and praised the referees for doing a great job.

“I think the refs are doing a tremendous job. I deserved the technical they gave me,” Clark said in a post-game interview.

“Refs were calling it… and I appreciate that… I deserve the technical they gave me.” Caitlin Clark talks about the ref and pace of game tonight ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/78eK92mGgf — USA Sports (@usasports) May 14, 2026

Before Caitlin Clark came along, the public was largely indifferent to women’s basketball.

However, Clark electrified college basketball fans by becoming the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer.

Indeed, her final three collegiate games broke TV viewership records.

As a result of her standout skills, Clark was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

She eventually signed with the Indiana Fever and landed a $28 million, eight-year endorsement deal with Nike.

Unlike many divisive pro athletes, Clark is humble and does not alienate viewers by shoving her political agenda down people’s throats.

Predictably, the superstar has been the target of jealousy, anti-white racism, and repeated hard fouls during games.

Several race-hustling WNBA players and sports commentators, including former ESPN host Jemele Hill, suggested Clark was popular simply because she’s a white heterosexual in a sport swarming with black lesbians.

About 70 percent of WNBA players are black.

Meanwhile, commentator Jason Whitlock and other sports journalists have said Clark is indeed being targeted for her skin color and lack of LGBT identity.

Women’s basketball decision-makers are not dumb. They’ve been bullied by the BLM-LGBTQIA+Silent P Alphabet Mafia bigots. Same cowardice that built George Floyd statues, turned Juneteenth into a federal holiday, codified same-sex marriage, allows “kid-friendly” drag shows, let… — Jason Whitlock (@jasonwhitlock) June 8, 2024

In response, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suggested that the intimidation and jealousy aimed at Clark is a good thing for the WNBA.

“I think ultimately this is very healthy for women’s basketball and the WNBA,” Silver said in 2024. “It’s generating tremendous additional interest.”

Hopefully, Clark will stay healthy and uninjured, since she’s a rainmaker whose undisputed star power has catapulted the heretofore lackluster sports league.

Thanks to her exceptional talent and likable personality, ticket sales and merchandise purchases have soared alongside TV ratings.

If Clark gets injured by jealous haters and is sidelined, the league will once again sink back into obscurity.

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