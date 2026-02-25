Share
Commentary
Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan shouts while pointing a finger at President Donald Trump during Trump's State of the Union address in the Capitol on Tuesday.
Commentary
Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan shouts while pointing a finger at President Donald Trump during Trump's State of the Union address in the Capitol on Tuesday. At another point, Tlaib appeared to be saying "KKK" while Republicans chanted "USA." (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Video - Camera Captures Stunning Moment When Rashida Tlaib Appears to Chant 'KKK' Instead of 'USA' During State of the Union

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 25, 2026 at 6:33am
In the race to the bottom when it came to abhorrent Democratic behavior at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, is it any wonder that Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib managed to win?

Granted, it was close. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who screamed at President Donald Trump during several points in the speech, appeared to call him “a liar and a sick f***” at one point when the president was talking about Somali immigrant welfare fraud in Omar’s home state.

“You should be ashamed,” she screamed at one point. Needless to say, this didn’t look great on TV:

However, it was Tlaib, seated next to Omar and ever ready to ride with a fellow member of the “squad,” who had the most negatively iconic moment of the night.

As most of the audience chanted “USA, USA!” — at least the Republican side, that is — she appeared to chant “KKK, KKK!”

Others seemed to think she was chanting “Canada, Canada” while the camera panned upon her.

First, let’s note that “Ca-na-da” is hardly any better, as she’s supposed to represent Michigan, not Saskatchewan. And second, it’s worth noting that you have to touch your tongue to the roof of your mouth to pronounce the name of our neighbor to the north (No. 2 in Olympic hockey!), which Tlaib didn’t do.

So, at best, she was screaming “Ca~aa~aaa! Ca~aa~aa!”

And let’s note that “KKK, KKK!” fit in more with the leitmotif of the left for the night. First, we had this moment from Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green:

That’s right, resurrecting the “Trump is racist to the Obamas” canard. It only went downhill from there.

In fact, it was so bad that Trump was visibly annoyed at the insanity:

“These people are crazy,” Trump said. “I’m telling you, they’re crazy.”

And that’s what it is: Absolute craziness. The United States of America is the country that killed at least 600,000 of its own fighting to abolish slavery.

The Democrats, meanwhile, were the party that most recently gave succor to the KKK. But a Republican president is equivalent to the Klan?

Give me — and America, and Canada, for that matter — a break.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation