Video - Camera Captures Stunning Moment When Rashida Tlaib Appears to Chant 'KKK' Instead of 'USA' During State of the Union

In the race to the bottom when it came to abhorrent Democratic behavior at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, is it any wonder that Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib managed to win?

Granted, it was close. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who screamed at President Donald Trump during several points in the speech, appeared to call him “a liar and a sick f***” at one point when the president was talking about Somali immigrant welfare fraud in Omar’s home state.

“You should be ashamed,” she screamed at one point. Needless to say, this didn’t look great on TV:

Ilhan Omar is a disgrace to Minnesota. Denaturalize and deport her. pic.twitter.com/aVidd5CikG — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 25, 2026

However, it was Tlaib, seated next to Omar and ever ready to ride with a fellow member of the “squad,” who had the most negatively iconic moment of the night.

As most of the audience chanted “USA, USA!” — at least the Republican side, that is — she appeared to chant “KKK, KKK!”

Is Rashida Tlaib chanting “KKK” while everyone else chants “USA”? Sure looks like it pic.twitter.com/5nnp0or3Xn — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) February 25, 2026

Others seemed to think she was chanting “Canada, Canada” while the camera panned upon her.

First, let’s note that “Ca-na-da” is hardly any better, as she’s supposed to represent Michigan, not Saskatchewan. And second, it’s worth noting that you have to touch your tongue to the roof of your mouth to pronounce the name of our neighbor to the north (No. 2 in Olympic hockey!), which Tlaib didn’t do.

Shock SOTU Moment: Tlaib appears to chant ‘KKK’ Instead of ‘USA’ during a patriotic moment. Some have said she was chanting ‘Canada,’ but that’s impossible without touching the tongue to the roof of the mouth, which she didn’t do. H/T: @MatthewFoldipic.twitter.com/TemapCjU05 — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) February 25, 2026

So, at best, she was screaming “Ca~aa~aaa! Ca~aa~aa!”

And let’s note that “KKK, KKK!” fit in more with the leitmotif of the left for the night. First, we had this moment from Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green:

Attempting to recapture his magic of last year, Rep. Al Green walks out of the SOTU address carrying a banner reading “Black People Aren’t Apes.” It’s all so tired. pic.twitter.com/zqBglSjWR6 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) February 25, 2026

That’s right, resurrecting the “Trump is racist to the Obamas” canard. It only went downhill from there.

In fact, it was so bad that Trump was visibly annoyed at the insanity:

Trump points at Democrats and says, “these people are crazy. I’m telling you. They’re crazy.” (Note that Pete Hegseth and the rest of the cabinet are standing and cheering.) pic.twitter.com/KKMtzO3idK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

“These people are crazy,” Trump said. “I’m telling you, they’re crazy.”

And that’s what it is: Absolute craziness. The United States of America is the country that killed at least 600,000 of its own fighting to abolish slavery.

The Democrats, meanwhile, were the party that most recently gave succor to the KKK. But a Republican president is equivalent to the Klan?

Give me — and America, and Canada, for that matter — a break.

