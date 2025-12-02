Video: Can You Spot What German Cities Added to Their Christmas Markets After Muslim Migrants Flooded the Country?

Americans with concerns about the influx of unvetted “migrants” have another example to worry about — and another potential future to be infuriated over.

The venerable German tradition of Christmas markets — festive villages blossoming in city centers for the seasonal celebration — is taking a dark turn with the installation of massive security measures in the wake of deadly attacks by Muslims in recent years.

And as U.K. conservative firebrand Tommy Robinson put it: “Christmas market in Germany is starting to look like a war zone.”

It isn’t hard to see what he’s talking about.

Robinson, who has spent years battling the establishment in the U.K. political arena, wrote the words on a post on the social media platform X, accompanying video of heavy equipment movers installing barriers around the site of a Christmas market.

Christmas market in Germany is starting to look like a war zone. pic.twitter.com/wWPozIobnL — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) December 1, 2025

Robinson’s post didn’t specify the location of the video, but judging by news reports, it’s not hard to find similar scenes in cities throughout the country.

Deutsche Welle, the German national broadcasting outlet, reported Tuesday that “municipal authorities have been forced to step up security measures at Germany’s more than 3,000 such markets.”

And why is that? Because Germany and its Christmas markets have seen firsthand what murderous damage can be done by the fanatic and the deranged.

In 2016, as the Associated Press noted in a November report on German Christmas market security, a Christmas market in Berlin was attacked by a man who drove a truck through the crowd, killing 13. The attacker was a Tunisian Islamic terrorist later killed by police in Italy.

Just last year, the Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg — in eastern Germany and a two hours’ drive west of Berlin — was attacked by an apparently psychotic immigrant from Saudi Arabia, an “ex-Muslim” psychiatrist, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail. That left a total of six dead, according to the BBC.

Germany isn’t the only country in Europe being tormented by Muslim foreigners, God knows. And Christmas markets aren’t the only targets of Islamist terrorists. But they must be tempting for the fanatics of the faith.

In 2018, yet another Christmas market attack in Strasburg, France, killed 5. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the action, according to Deutsche Welle.

And there have been plenty more, as the Euronews network documented.

Christmas markets in Germany, a tradition that has survived since the Middle Ages, as the Associated Press noted, therefore find themselves under virtual siege in the 21st century.

And it’s not hard to see why.

Germany, a nation of about 84 million, has a foreign-born population of roughly 17 million — or about 20 percent. And thanks to former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s disastrous open-door policy on immigration from the “Global South,” a good chunk of that foreign-born population is from Muslim countries with cultures that breed attacks on Christianity.

(It was largely Merkel’s approach to immigration that got her named “Person of the Year” by Time Magazine in 2015. That was before what she sowed would come to be reaped, but it didn’t take long.)

The only questions are how long European nations are willing to live like this — if it’s not too late for them — and whether Americans are ready to do the same.

Attacks by Islamist terrorists, or the potential for terrorist attacks, have been a part of American life since 9/11. And it was only last New Year’s Eve that a man flying the flag of the Islamist State group drove a truck into a crowd on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street, killing 14.

It’s infuriating, but the West has sorrowfully gotten used to it.

European nations, thanks to politicians like Merkel, have allowed uncontrolled immigration to condemn their own countries to religious violence — and they have what amount to fortress walls around Christmas markets to show for it.

Are Americans ready to put up with that, too?

