Video Captured Bloody Attack on Pro-Lifer, Yet Alvin Bragg Let Attacker Go Free Anyway - Imagine if the Roles Were Reversed

When it comes to Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg of Manhattan, justice comes in two forms.

Former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on the flimsiest of legal theories of what amounted to a victimless crime. Daniel Penny faced prison for years after protecting fellow riders from a maniac aboard a New York City subway.

But an attacker who brutalized a pro-life activist during a caught-on-video street interview in April has nothing to fear.

Bragg’s office has “quietly dismissed” a case against Brianna Rivers after she appeared to have punched out Savannah Craven Antao, a reporter for the pro-life website Live Action, while the two were on camera, the New York Post reported Friday.

Check out the video here:

WARNING: There’s a bloody scene at the end that might disturb some viewers. Some offensive language has been bleeped out, but it’s not hard to imagine what exactly was said.







The district attorney’s office blamed procedural error for the July decision to drop the case, according to the New York Post.

The office failed to make a deadline to comply with New York state’s overly generous rules forcing prosecutors to turn over elements of their case to defense attorneys during the discovery process.

“Every victim deserves their day in court, and our office has reached out to apologize to Ms. Craven Antao for the unacceptable error of missing the discovery deadline,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Now, no sane person would consider the New York state laws on discovery — enacted in 2019 — to be anything but crippling for prosecutors. They were so bad, in fact, that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul engineered a change in the law in August to at least somewhat even the playing field for the men and women charged with taking lawbreakers to court.

The New York Post didn’t go into detail about the deadline discovery Bragg’s office missed, but Americans have to be aware by now of the peculiar politics of Alvin Bragg.

Bragg’s office managed to mangle a non-disclosure agreement Trump negotiated with porn star Stormy Daniels into a 34-count federal indictment alleging he violated national campaign finance laws, an area of law the Manhattan district attorney had no business enforcing.

Trump was convicted of all 34. He received no prison sentence, but the convictions hang like a red letter over his reputation, just as Democrats wished.

Bragg’s office also had the gall to prosecute Daniel Penny, the former Marine who stood up to a raving lunatic in a city subway in 2023 and ended up in serious trouble when the maniac ended up dead.

Penny was acquitted of all charges in December.

So, clearly, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has enough time to pursue the criminal charges it wants to.

Now, if it had been a pro-lifer who had assaulted a Planned Parenthood organizer, it’s a rock-solid bet that Bragg’s prosecutors would have figured out a way to meet New York’s onerous discovery laws. It’s a rock-solid bet that the case would have gone to trial.

And with a jury made up of New York Democrats, it’s a certainty that Bragg’s prosecutors would have secured a conviction.

NEW: Pro-life advocate Savannah Craven Antao says charges against the woman who brutally assaulted her on camera have been dismissed by DA Alvin Bragg’s office. Craven Antao was assaulted back in April while conducting a street interview in NYC. “Brianna J. Rivers was arrested… pic.twitter.com/BhgDJnwUzl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 25, 2025

But as recent events have proven — whether it was the Minnesota mass shooting by a transgender lunatic, or the Charlie Kirk assassination, or the attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas — the American left has difficulty even acknowledging violence perpetrated by fellow leftists.

Bragg’s office is no different. It has one form of justice for political rivals or those who aren’t on the left’s sympathy list.

It will pull out all the stops it can to prosecute a Donald Trump or a Daniel Penny, or a bodega owner who defends himself against a criminal out to kill him.

It has a second form for leftists and those whom leftists view favorably. A caught-on-video attack on a pro-life journalist in broad daylight is as left-coded as it gets.

Craven Antao is seeking to make sure the beating has its consequences through a civil lawsuit, according to the New York Post — and that would no doubt make for some satisfaction. But it does not substitute for impartial enforcement of the law.

Bragg’s office can make all the excuses it wants, but its own past history strongly suggests it didn’t make a case in Brianna Rivers’ alleged attack on Savannah Craven Antao simply because it didn’t want to.

And two forms of justice really means no justice at all.

