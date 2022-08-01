Share
Video Captures Cops Arresting Man for Social Media Post That Caused 'Anxiety' for Someone Else

 By Samantha Chang  August 1, 2022 at 6:40am
In yet another reminder that leftists embody the very tyranny of which they disingenuously accuse the right, a military veteran was arrested after someone called the cops because the vet had reposted a satirical meme critical of the left’s toxic gender ideology.

The bizarre incident was captured on video by British actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox, the leader of the conservative Reclaim Party.

In the viral video, an unidentified man is seen being accosted and arrested by the Hampshire Police in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

“I just wish the Hampshire Police would realize how ridiculous this is,” he said.

The man, whom the Daily Mail identified as an army veteran, pointed out that he had merely shared a social media post by Fox.

The satirical meme shows four “Pride” flags combined to form a swastika, suggesting the tyranny of today’s left-wing LGBT movement.

During the arrest, the man asked, “Why am I in cuffs?”

The officer replied, “Because someone has been caused … anxiety based on your social media post. That’s why you’re being arrested.”

This is a dangerously frivolous slippery slope to unleash: Under this insane standard, anyone can get someone else arrested simply by claiming he or she “suffered anxiety” as a result of a tweet or Facebook post.

Police also arrested Harry Miller, a former police officer who said he tried to prevent the veteran’s arrest, according to the Daily Mail.

The incident was so bewildering that the Hampshire police and crime commissioner issued a statement decrying the police response.

“I am concerned about both the proportionality and necessity of the police’s response to this incident,” PCC Donna Jones said.

“When incidents on social media receive not one but two visits from police officers, but burglaries and non-domestic break-ins don’t always get a police response, something is wrong,” she remarked.

Jones said the Hampshire Police did not serve the public interest by arresting two people over a social media post.

“As Police Commissioner, I am committed to ensuring Hampshire Constabulary serves the public as the majority of people would expect. It appears on this occasion this has not happened,” she wrote.

The army veteran has since been released and will face no further action, the BBC reported.

Could this happen in the United States?

The meme he shared suggests the left’s woke gender ideology, which rabidly pushes transgenderism and insists men can get pregnant, has devolved into oppressive brainwashing.

When you think about it, the man’s arrest confirmed the very criticism spotlighted by the meme.

Instead of patrolling the streets to keep taxpayers safe from murderers, thieves and gang rapists, the Hampshire Police arrested an army veteran because some random person complained about suffering anxiety as a result of a social media post.

Meanwhile, the British police have ignored systemic rapes of young white girls because the perpetrators were Pakistani “grooming gangs.”

This veteran’s frivolous arrest underscores a dangerous trend being promoted by today’s unhinged leftists, which is partisan censorship of viewpoints they dislike and punishment for anyone who disagrees with them.

If this is happening in Britain, it’s only a matter of time until it happens here. Intolerant leftist social justice warriors have been agitating for it.

This is why Americans must always remain vigilant, or the freedoms we enjoy today will not be here tomorrow.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC. She's a former leftist who got disgusted by their victim mentalities and entitlement complexes.
Conversation