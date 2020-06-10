We are all angry for George Floyd.

A police officer knelt on the man’s neck for almost nine minutes, even as Floyd repeatedly appealed to the officer that he couldn’t breathe, until he became unconscious and was later pronounced dead.

But the righteous outrage over his death has morphed into violent protests in cities across the U.S.

Although equality for all and an end to racism are noble causes, the tactics used by some protesters go a long way to discredit the movement and eclipse any useful messaging.

It isn’t just the rioting, the social media virtue signaling or even the political pandering that are problematic. It’s also the small-time bullies, emboldened by anger and fortified by a national movement that is currently unimpeachable, lest any critic be called a racist.

A video that perfectly illustrated this problematic mentality was shared to Twitter by social media content creator Caleb Hull and ironically captioned: “I’m helping.”

“Do black lives matter to you?” the woman recording the video shouted at passing cars as she and other protesters stood in the middle of a busy street near an intersection and highway on-ramp.

The man driving the first vehicle seen in the video held his fist high in solidarity, but as one woman passed without acknowledging the question, the protester unleashed on the unsuspecting driver.

“Do black lives matter, Karen?” the protester said, using an internet culture pejorative that describes an angry, entitled and ignorant white woman, as The Guardian explained.

“F—ing white piece of s—,” the protester yelled, before calling the driver a “b—-.”

At first, the driver’s reply was inaudible, but the protester was about to completely come unglued.

“Oh yeah?! You wanna f—ing go, Karen?” the protester said as she began walking toward the woman’s vehicle while it was stopped at the traffic light.

As the protester approached the car, it sounded as though the driver said, “Every life matters.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

“No,” the protester screamed as she became unhinged. “Until black lives matter, no life matters.”

“Yes, black, white, yellow, green — all,” the driver attempted to explain to the screeching protester before other demonstrators also surrounded the vehicle.

The driver gestured for the crowd to move aside, but instead, the protester recording the video moved in front of her vehicle, capturing the woman’s license plate in her video as she and other protesters continued to harass the driver.

“She ain’t going nowhere, though,” a male protester repeatedly threatened as a hand reached out to bang on the hood.

The driver leaned on her horn in an attempt to disperse the menacing crowd, but protesters continued to close in.

“What you going to do? You’re not going nowhere,” a male voice threatened as the woman recording began to chant her “black lives matter” slogan again and ended the recording.

The clip was originally posted to the social media site Tik Tok by the video’s creator dontcatchakase25, whose other videos include more BLM protests, one where she calls her own mother racist and another where she calls a police officer a pig, as well as conspiracy theory clips about Katy Perry and the occult and other insane conspiracy theories.

License plate info, road signs and other footage the user posted indicate the incident was apparently captured near Interstate 270 in Maryland.

It was unclear how the confrontation ultimately got resolved.

While the protester’s behavior is clearly disturbing to viewers, it must have been utterly terrifying to the driver who sat in her vehicle, outnumbered by an angry crowd.

The tweeted video had more than 182,000 views as of Wednesday morning, and many reactions expressed the damaging effect the protester’s behavior has on the larger movement as well as the possible reasons behind it:

How to turn someone who is indifferent to your cause, completely against it. — J.😷Austin🧻Graham🧼 (@Acidsmooth) June 6, 2020

God help us. So many falsely educated, socially indoctrinated people, just so sure of themselves. — David (@thisisdmt) June 6, 2020

The whole nation is Jerry Springer now. — Ruse Aoi (@RuseAoi) June 6, 2020

This is not how you get people to see your POV. What clowns. — NotMyName (@NotMyNameWhoU) June 6, 2020

They closed a lot of mental hospitals in the 70’s and 80’s. We could use them again now. If standing in traffic and screeching accusations at people you’ve never met isn’t nuts, I’m not sure what is…. — Rick Germain ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RickGermain) June 6, 2020

They will eventually roll up on someone who won’t take that from them — The Mustache (@ltfire178) June 7, 2020

The woman responsible for this confrontation no doubt appears to be a disturbed individual, but the fact that she has found a home in the BLM movement should be troubling to organizers.

BLM leaders would do well to denounce this kind of intimidation and provocative confrontation that could end badly for both the protester and the protested.

With the help of their willing accomplices in the establishment media, the radical left has created a tinderbox that has and will continue to erupt in violence if this kind of behavior is allowed to continue.

Clearly, this is not how you peacefully protest.

To echo the sentiment the driver was punished for, all lives matter — even the lives of protesters who block vehicles in a busy street.

