The headquarters of Anheuser-Busch, Inc. is seen June 26, 2008, in St. Louis.
Video Captures What Is Happening in Beer Section of Sam's Club, And It's Not Good for Anheuser-Busch

 By Peter Partoll  May 2, 2023 at 6:39pm
Bud Light executives probably hoped that despite an initial backlash to their woke advertising campaign, the controversy would die away quickly and things could get back to normal.

Unfortunately for them, this has not been the case.

Instead, the boycott of Bud Light, which started in response to an advertising campaign that featured transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney, has only grown, to the point where almost no one wants to touch Bud Light.

But don’t take our word for it, look at this video from a Sam’s Club in Port Huron, Michigan, that shows how woke marketing has affected Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch.

The video shows the beer aisle at Sam’s Club, with pallets packed to the brim with beers from Anheuser-Busch, while beers from competitor Coors Light have almost sold out.

The video makes one thing very clear: no one is interested in buying from Anheuser-Busch, and the controversy does not appear to be going away any time soon.

This is just the latest bad news for a company that has already seen massive losses due to its Mulvaney promotion.

It has gotten to the point where the company is practically giving beer away in a desperate attempt to make some money. For instance, photos emerged showing a 36-pack of Bud Light selling for just $14.97.

This is only compounded by the fact that some bars are now refusing to carry Bud Light, and people are also refusing to order Anheuser-Busch products when at bars.

Meanwhile, the conservative Ultra Right beer company, which launched in response to the Mulvaney controversy, has already made huge sales in its first few weeks in operation.

What makes this all the more remarkable is that usually, when companies go woke, the right tends to call for a short, limp-wristed boycott that lasts for about five minutes and accomplishes very little.

But this time, it appears to be different.

This time, conservatives are really bringing pressure to bear on a woke company, and it is having real consequences, while non-woke brands are thriving.

This should be a lesson for conservatives, we do have the numbers and perhaps we do wield more power than we think, we just need to be willing to use it and stick to it.

“Get woke, go broke” used to be a tied cliche, but it seems to be becoming a reality.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




