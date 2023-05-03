Video Captures What Is Happening in Beer Section of Sam's Club, And It's Not Good for Anheuser-Busch

Bud Light executives probably hoped that despite an initial backlash to their woke advertising campaign, the controversy would die away quickly and things could get back to normal.

Unfortunately for them, this has not been the case.

Instead, the boycott of Bud Light, which started in response to an advertising campaign that featured transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney, has only grown, to the point where almost no one wants to touch Bud Light.

But don’t take our word for it, look at this video from a Sam’s Club in Port Huron, Michigan, that shows how woke marketing has affected Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch.

The video shows the beer aisle at Sam’s Club, with pallets packed to the brim with beers from Anheuser-Busch, while beers from competitor Coors Light have almost sold out.

Sam’s Club’s shelves are filled with cases of Anheuser-Busch beer in Port Huron, Michigan. Coors Light pallet is EMPTY. Miller Lite pallet only has 3 remaining cases. #BudLight pallet is stacked to the top. Hey @Anheuser_Busch, how’s that woke ad campaign going? pic.twitter.com/cRvuz8L9P1 — 100% FED UP! (@100PercFEDUP) May 1, 2023

The video makes one thing very clear: no one is interested in buying from Anheuser-Busch, and the controversy does not appear to be going away any time soon.

This is just the latest bad news for a company that has already seen massive losses due to its Mulvaney promotion.

It has gotten to the point where the company is practically giving beer away in a desperate attempt to make some money. For instance, photos emerged showing a 36-pack of Bud Light selling for just $14.97.

This is only compounded by the fact that some bars are now refusing to carry Bud Light, and people are also refusing to order Anheuser-Busch products when at bars.

Meanwhile, the conservative Ultra Right beer company, which launched in response to the Mulvaney controversy, has already made huge sales in its first few weeks in operation.

What makes this all the more remarkable is that usually, when companies go woke, the right tends to call for a short, limp-wristed boycott that lasts for about five minutes and accomplishes very little.

But this time, it appears to be different.

This time, conservatives are really bringing pressure to bear on a woke company, and it is having real consequences, while non-woke brands are thriving.

This should be a lesson for conservatives, we do have the numbers and perhaps we do wield more power than we think, we just need to be willing to use it and stick to it.

“Get woke, go broke” used to be a tied cliche, but it seems to be becoming a reality.

