Video Captures Israel’s Iron Dome Activating over Ski Resort

One minute, the video released by the Israel Defense Forces shows a skier sliding peacefully down the snow-covered slopes of the Mount Hermon resort in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The next minute, Israel’s Iron Dome roars into life as the video, taken Sunday, shows two objects taking off to intercept a rocket fired from Syria into Israel.

The IDF said the rocket, fired by Iranian forces, was intercepted.

The incident was part of a wider, escalating battle that began Sunday and continued into Monday, CNN reported.

IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the Iranian-made missile that was aimed at the Golan Heights was launched by Iranian troops. He said this was the first time a missile like that had been fired into Israel by Iranians based in Syria.

“We saw that as an unacceptable attack by the Iranian troops – not proxies, not Shia militias, not Syrian forces – Iranian troops firing an Iranian-made missile from the vicinity of Damascus towards sovereign Israel,” he said, according to The Guardian.

The attack was “premeditated,” he said, and launched from a region Israel had been promised would not serve as a base for Iranian troops, The New York Times reported, noting that Conricus declined to say who’d made the promise.

In response, Israeli aircraft attacked Iranian troop installations in the Damascus region of Syria.

Strikes are still ongoing now 02:04 am #Damascus time. Totally unprecedented. Locals saying it’s “Armageddon like” pic.twitter.com/QFRzRlqg4a — Ethan Abbott (@eth_abbott) January 21, 2019

After Syrian anti-aircraft batteries fired upon Israeli jets, they also were attacked.

During our strike, dozens of Syrian surface-to-air missiles were launched, despite clear warnings to avoid such fire. In response, we also targeted several of the Syrian Armed Forces’ aerial defense batteries. pic.twitter.com/rHxJqqpI9n — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 21, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will not suffer attacks without fighting back.

“We will not ignore such acts of aggression as Iran attempts to entrench itself militarily in Syria and given explicit statements by Iran that it intends to destroy Israel, as the commander of the Iranian air force has just said,” he said.

Netanyahu made it clear that Iran is the focus on Israeli’s attacks.

“We are acting against Iran and against the Syrian forces that abet the Iranian aggression. Whoever tries to hurt us — we hurt them. Whoever threatens to destroy us will bear the full responsibility,” he said.

Russia claimed that Syrian defenses downedmore than 30 incoming Israeli missiles.

Iranian Brig. Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh, said Iran would destroy the “Zionist regime.”

“The young people in the air force are fully ready and impatient to confront the Zionist regime and eliminate it from the Earth,” he said.

In the aftermath of the attack, the ski area where the video was taken was closed.

