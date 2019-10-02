SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Video Captures Rashida Tlaib Asking Police Chief To Only Hire African-Americans for a Particular Job

×
By Joe Saunders
Published October 2, 2019 at 9:50am
Print

Rashida Tlaib clearly can’t help herself.

The Detroit-area congresswoman has been drawing heated attention for anti-Semitic statements, is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, and has been proven time and again to be blinded by her own prejudices when it comes to current events.

So what did she do on a recent PR tour of the Detroit police department’s section on using facial recognition software to identify criminal suspects?

According to The Detroit Daily News, she told the police chief that he should only hire African-Americans to use the technology to analyze faces of suspects and potential suspects.

“Analysts need to be African-Americans, not people that are not,” Tlaib said. “I think non-African-Americans think African-Americans all look the same.”

TRENDING: Anti-Trump Mob Attacks Supporters Leaving Minneapolis Rally, Waves Communist Flag

Police Chief James Craig — who is black — disagreed, and offered the perfect response.

“I trust people who are trained, regardless of race, regardless of gender,” he told Tlaib. “It’s about the training.”

Check out the video below. Tlaib’s remarks about the analysts and Craig’s response comes about the 3:50 mark.

Facial recognition is still a developing technology, and how it is used by the government — particularly as it applies to criminal investigations — is still being debated.

But regardless of how anyone feels about the technology, Tlaib’s comments were outright offensive.

After the tour was finished, Craig told the Daily News that the lawmaker’s obvious bias was like a “slap in the face.”

“It’s insulting,” he said. “We have a diverse group of crime analysts, and what she said — that non-whites should not work in that capacity because they think all black people look alike — is a slap in the face to all the men and women in the crime center.

“That’s something we train for, and it’s valuable training, but to say people should be barred from working somewhere because of their skin color?

“That’s racist.”

RELATED: Video Shows Tlaib Appearing To Agree US Marshals Should 'Hunt' Trump Admin Members Down, 'We Won't Hurt Them'

Viewers who saw the video on Twitter agreed.

As to the argument that skin color warps the technology’s application, the Detroit News spoke to Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw, who explained a popular misperception about that.

Do you think this request by Tlaib was racist?

“The software doesn’t work on gender or race, it works on facial measurements,” he said.

“If you have a good photo, the photo array will come back with people with the same facial makeup, whether they’re male, female, black, white or whatever. It’s all about things like the spacing between the eyes, or where the ears are on the side of your head.

“That’s where the human element comes in. If you know you’re looking for a white male, and the system kicks out a white female, or a black male, or whatever, then a technician will flag that. Nobody uses the software on its own.”

Shaw told the newspaper that his force trains against unconscious bias — and appeared to drop in a jab at the congresswoman in the process.

“There’s implicit bias in everything we do,” he said. “You just heard it in [Tlaib’s] comments.”

Anyone who watched the video heard it — loud and clear.

Just as clearly, Rashida Tlaib just can’t help herself.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Fox Business' Varney Slams Athletes Who Insult Trump, Cower When It Comes to China
Meghan McCain Silences Liberal Laughter on 'The View': Trey Gowdy Is 'Good News for Trump, Bad News for Democrats'
Trump Unloads on Fox News over Headline-Grabbing Impeachment Poll: 'So Different Than It Used To Be'
Sen. Tom Cotton Blasts Intelligence IG for Holding Back Information on 'Whistleblower'
Damning Transcript of Bill Clinton Call Shows He Asked for Tony Blair's Help To Influence Election
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×