Video Captures the Tearful Moment Pro-Abortion Protesters Learned Roe v. Wade Was Struck Down

Outrage erupted outside of the Supreme Court Friday as abortion supporters reacted to the decision that struck down the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.

Protesters chanted “illegitimate” and “we are still here” within moments of the release of the ruling.

The 6-3 ruling in the case of Dobbs vs. Jackson was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who had authored a leaked draft opinion. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas concurred.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the court ruled, citing the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and a 1992 decision — Casey v. Planned Parenthood — that underscored the Roe ruling.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito wrote. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan dissented.

“Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws,” their dissent said, “one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens.”

With the release of the Dobbs case, some in the the pro-abortion crowd outside the Supreme Court began to cry. They started to chant “illegitimate!” pic.twitter.com/BGc7MbILi5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 24, 2022

Outside the court, protesters cried and tried to console one another while others vowed to fight on to allow for legal abortions everywhere.

Protests against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade are already underway in Washington D.C. The signs in green call for “Legal abortion on demand and without apology.” More details here: https://t.co/N3tOb8ep98 pic.twitter.com/LJzg6y4SWO — FOX61 (@FOX61News) June 24, 2022

Pro-Abortion Protest Outside Of The Supreme Court In DC

1 – Protesters proclaim if Roe v Wade is overturned they will “rise up” and “shut this country down”

2 – Pro-Abortion males screaming, speaking on behalf of women, having an opinion on abortion. pic.twitter.com/9qUmkGUpc4 — Jennifer Freitas (@TattooJenn333) June 24, 2022

Abortion supporters issued statements bristling with outrage.

We won’t go back. We can’t go back. Sign up for a reproductive rights event near you – join our partners for rallies, protests, and other actions to immediately advocate for reproductive rights and abortion access across the country. #RoeVsWade https://t.co/VO1MHZVUYV — Matt Nowling (@MatthewNowling) June 24, 2022

“This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, according to The New York Times.

Democratic Rep. David Ciciline of Rhode Island said Congress must legalize abortion.

“I think we have to use every lever of power available to us — including abolishing the filibuster — to protect a woman’s right to make decisions of our own health care,” he said.

In preparation for protests of the ruling, security around the homes of justices has been increased, and a stronger security fence was installed outside the Court in Washington.

