Video Captures the Tearful Moment Pro-Abortion Protesters Learned Roe v. Wade Was Struck Down

 By Jack Davis  June 24, 2022 at 8:44am
Outrage erupted outside of the Supreme Court Friday as abortion supporters reacted to the decision that struck down the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.

Protesters chanted “illegitimate” and “we are still here” within moments of the release of the ruling.

The 6-3 ruling in the case of Dobbs vs. Jackson was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who had authored a leaked draft opinion. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas concurred.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the court ruled, citing the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and a 1992 decision — Casey v. Planned Parenthood — that underscored the Roe ruling.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito wrote. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

NY Governor Kathy Hochul Melts Down After Supreme Court Strikes Down Her State's Unconstitutional Gun Restriction

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan dissented.

“Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws,” their dissent said, “one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens.”

Outside the court, protesters cried and tried to console one another while others vowed to fight on to allow for legal abortions everywhere.

Police in Riot Gear Arrive at Supreme Court as Crowd Grows and Is Spurred on by AOC

Abortion supporters issued statements bristling with outrage.

“This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, according to The New York Times.

Democratic Rep. David Ciciline of Rhode Island said Congress must legalize abortion.

“I think we have to use every lever of power available to us — including abolishing the filibuster — to protect a woman’s right to make decisions of our own health care,” he said.

In preparation for protests of the ruling, security around the homes of justices has been increased, and a stronger security fence was installed outside the Court in Washington.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
