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Looking up after chewing on the branch of a willow tree, a large beaver soaks near the shoreline of Bear Creek, which feeds into the South Platte River just outside Denver, Colorado.
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Looking up after chewing on the branch of a willow tree, a large beaver soaks near the shoreline of Bear Creek, which feeds into the South Platte River just outside Denver, Colorado. (milehightraveler / Getty Images)

Video Catches 3 Family Members Forced to Fight Off Angry, Rabid Beaver That Charged Boy, 8, Sending Him to the Hospital

 By Samuel Short  May 24, 2026 at 5:15am
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A New Jersey family was trying to enjoy the great outdoors, but a rabid beaver had other plans.

KABC-TV posted footage to social media platform X on May 6 showing a man filming an altercation between the aforementioned family and their attacker — a crazed beaver.

The outlet reported that the incident occurred in Mahwah, New Jersey. An 8-year-old boy was injured as he tried to fish when the animal charged him from the water and bit his leg.

From the footage, three family members — and the pet dog — stepped in to help, with the mother wielding what appeared to be a hammer.

Per the outlet, the beaver had attacked other individuals that day.

The altercation ended when one of the family members tossed the beaver back in the water.

Globe Magazine gave an update Saturday, reporting that the beaver was confirmed to have rabies.

This was verified by animal control officers who caught it after the attack.

Whether you’re in a bad neighborhood or just walking a trail, it’s never a bad idea to carry a gun.

We often forget in our developed world where nature has largely been tamed, and animals domesticated, that danger still exists.

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The New York Post reported that from 2018 to 2023, there were 1,604 animal-related deaths nationwide, with the most occurring in Texas, where 225 took place.

California came in second with 128; Florida was third with 112.

Some 31 percent of deaths came from animals that can sting, like wasps and hornets.

Dog attacks accounted for 26 percent.

Almost half of these deaths — 46.8 percent — occurred in the southern United States.

The report mentioned animal-related deaths have been increasing. In the 1980s, there were just 157 total.

The Centers for Disease Control said less than 10 people die per year of rabies.

Combine that with the report from the New York Post where beavers are not even mentioned as an animal to look out for, and your chances of being in the situation that unfolded earlier this month are low.

Even so, always be prepared.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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