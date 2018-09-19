Watch: Undercover Video Catches Socialist DOJ Staffer ‘Resisting from the Inside’

A video uploaded by Project Veritas on Wednesday shows Department of Justice employees detailing how they “resist” the current administration from inside the government.

Project Veritas was founded by James O’Keefe and is dedicated to investigating and exposing “corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical and transparent society,” according to its website.

Statements made by both a paralegal at the DOJ and a former Health and Human Services employee in the video amount to what Project Veritas attorney Ben Barr outlines as illegal leaks inside the government.

The video included footage of activist members of the Democratic Socialists of America who work at the Department of Justice and admitted to using government resources to find out personal information about government officials that they wanted to protest against, including their home addresses.

Jessica Schubel who is the former Chief of Staff for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the last Obama administration says that “There’s like a little resistance movement” inside the government. She admitted to an undercover Project Veritas journalist that someone who currently works inside Health and Human services gives her information before it is released, even admitting that the information was confidential.

Department of Justice paralegal Allison Hrabar is reportedly one of the DOJ employees who is using government resources to further her own political cause. She made the news in June after taking part in a protest that chased Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen from a restaurant.

According to Hrabar, “There’s a lot of talk about how we can like, resist from inside,” at the Department of Justice.

She also talked about a fellow federal employee who works for the US Department of Agriculture who slows down the process of removing individuals from the food stamps program.

“We have a member who works for the people who distribute food stamps, and they can like take that away, and they’re slowing what they do … what they’re doing means that people are going to be able to stay on food stamps for another month or two, which is like really important.”

As for Hrabar herself, she appears to be using government resources to find the individuals that the Democratic Socialists of America want to protest. Fellow DSA member, Cliff Green, appeared on video and spoke about how Hrabar finds the homes of the objectionable Trump administration officials.

“So Allison is a paralegal, so she, her living is researching people, so she’s very good at researching people. So, they just find the companies, and then the people that run those companies, and then they find their home address. She uses Lexis Nexis and a couple other software things.”

Natarajan Subramanian, who serves as an auditor for the Government Accountability Office and fellow DSA member, explained to a Project Veritas journalists that Hrabar uses her work computer for her research. Subramanian said, “That’s the kind of thing that you would get fired for … people do not have the silver bullet, the smoking gun or whatever. Um, if they were able to get proof of that, you know? So, we’re all walking that line.”

Hrabar explained, at one point that she had dug into records, finding that a government official they wished to protest against had moved, so she had to dig deeper. After finding what they thought was the new home of the official she explained: “And so we ran the license plate, and it was a car registered to (the official) … and someone saw him through the window, which is also …”

A Project Veritas journalist asked if they were able to run the plates, to which Hrabar responded that they can, but not officially.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice issued a response to Project Veritas, saying:

“These allegations are deeply concerning. Department policy prohibits misuse of government resources to advance personal interests. We are looking into this immediately and have referred this matter to the Inspector General as well.”

Project Veritas President James O’Keefe said that this video “may be the largest case of unaccountability in our government that has ever been exposed.”

“Through our undercover reports, we now have proof of government employees leaking confidential information and using government resources to advance their resistance of official government policies they disagree with,” O’Keefe said.

“These videos are the Deep State incarnate, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

