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CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil , seen in an April 15 photo, had to cut short a live broadcast from Taiwan when a crew member suffered a medical episode.
CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil , seen in an April 15 photo, had to cut short a live broadcast from Taiwan when a crew member suffered a medical episode. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Video: 'CBS Evening News' Broadcast Ends in Disarray as Crew Member Suffers 'Medical Emergency'

 By Michael Schwarz  May 14, 2026 at 2:53pm
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“CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil” ended abruptly Wednesday when a cameraman suffered a medical emergency.

The incident occurred while Dokoupil reported from Taiwan ahead of President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Is he OK?” Dokoupil asked in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Moments earlier, viewers heard an unusual noise as the off-screen cameraman collapsed.

“We’re gonna take a quick break,” Dokoupil said without skipping a beat. “We have a medical emergency here.”

The journalist then said, “We’re calling a doctor.”

Back in the studio, CBS News chief correspondent Matt Gutman concluded the show on Dokoupil’s behalf.

“So I’m going to sign off for Tony Dokoupil, who’s been reporting in Taiwan. We’re gonna go to break. We’ll be right back,” Gutman told viewers.

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Later, on X, CBS updated the cameraman’s status.

“Tonight during the final segment of CBS Evening News, our cameraman on set suffered a medical emergency. Thankfully, he’s okay and recovering,” the CBS Evening News account reported.

Amid a smattering of snarky comments, most X users wished the cameraman well and credited Dokoupil with professionalism.

Dokoupil meant to deliver a closing editorial statement about “American decline and the rise of a powerful new China.” The medical emergency, however, interrupted that statement for viewers in the Eastern and Central time zones.

Readers may watch that statement in the video below, posted to X.

Trump and Xi met in Beijing Thursday to discuss Taiwan, Iran, and other issues.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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