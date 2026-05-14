Video: 'CBS Evening News' Broadcast Ends in Disarray as Crew Member Suffers 'Medical Emergency'

“CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil” ended abruptly Wednesday when a cameraman suffered a medical emergency.

The incident occurred while Dokoupil reported from Taiwan ahead of President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Is he OK?” Dokoupil asked in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Moments earlier, viewers heard an unusual noise as the off-screen cameraman collapsed.

“We’re gonna take a quick break,” Dokoupil said without skipping a beat. “We have a medical emergency here.”

The journalist then said, “We’re calling a doctor.”

Back in the studio, CBS News chief correspondent Matt Gutman concluded the show on Dokoupil’s behalf.

“So I’m going to sign off for Tony Dokoupil, who’s been reporting in Taiwan. We’re gonna go to break. We’ll be right back,” Gutman told viewers.

Yikes: The ‘CBS Evening News’ in Taiwan — not Beijing due to reported visa issues — ended on a bizarre and premature note as someone off-screen collapsed in some sort of medical emergency pic.twitter.com/XHP0KFrLUQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 13, 2026

Later, on X, CBS updated the cameraman’s status.

“Tonight during the final segment of CBS Evening News, our cameraman on set suffered a medical emergency. Thankfully, he’s okay and recovering,” the CBS Evening News account reported.

Tonight during the final segment of CBS Evening News, our cameraman on set suffered a medical emergency. Thankfully, he’s okay and recovering. — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) May 13, 2026

Amid a smattering of snarky comments, most X users wished the cameraman well and credited Dokoupil with professionalism.

Thank God for that. I may not like CBS, but I wish a speedy recovery to the cameraman. — Andrew W. (@ajw249) May 14, 2026

Good work Tony! A life is more important than a two minute feed anyday. — Philly Dave (@SoPhillyDave1) May 14, 2026

Glad to hear he’s okay! I know it was scary for everyone — Patricia Watts (@PatriciaLWatts) May 14, 2026

Relieved to hear the cameraman will be OK. Thought Tony was respectful and acted appropriately. — joane (@joane381885) May 14, 2026

Dokoupil meant to deliver a closing editorial statement about “American decline and the rise of a powerful new China.” The medical emergency, however, interrupted that statement for viewers in the Eastern and Central time zones.

Readers may watch that statement in the video below, posted to X.

WATCH: Here is the full closing (and #mustwatch) commentary on Wednesday’s ‘CBS Evening News’ that Tony Dokoupil had meant to give, but wasn’t able to in the Eastern/Central edition due to the fainting cameraman…. “Finally, tonight from Taiwan, as President Trump and China’s… pic.twitter.com/UShlpGwrEc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 14, 2026

Trump and Xi met in Beijing Thursday to discuss Taiwan, Iran, and other issues.

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