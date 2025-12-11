Share
Tyler Robinson, accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court on Dec. 11, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (Rick Egan - Pool / Getty Images)

Video: Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson Smiles and Laughs as He Makes First Court Appearance

 By Bryan Chai  December 11, 2025 at 2:42pm
The alleged assassin of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk had his (first) day in court on Thursday.

And if pictures are worth a thousand words, then suspect Tyler Robinson’s first appearance in court said quite a bit — especially to Kirk supporters.

To wit, Robinson is the prime suspect in the assassination of Kirk, which took place at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10.

The fallout — without hyperbole — was immense, on an ideological level.

Conservatives became fractured, with one side wanting to let the legal process play out, and the other side wanting to get answers no matter what bridges are burnt. Leftists also reacted strongly, with many gleefully celebrating Kirk’s death, and others trying to rein in those callous impulses from their camp.

Through it all, Robinson’s side of the story loomed large.

Thursday was the first step to getting that story, as Robinson appeared in Provo, Utah, for his initial court appearance, per Fox News.

However, without saying a word, observers likely drew some initial conclusions based on Robinson’s facial expressions:

Robinson was seen smirking and laughing as he was brought into a heavily fortified court.

“The most chilling aspect for many people watching this trial is likely to be the demeanor of the defendant,” legal expert Jonathan Turley told Fox News.

He continued, “People who are responsible for these types of heinous crimes often do have this detachment from the gravity of what they’re accused of doing. You don’t commit crimes like this if you are weighted down heavily with the moral implications, at least in most cases.”

Fox News on-site reporter Matt Finn later reported some additional details about the chaotic scene in Provo.

“Outside of that courtroom that you’re looking at right now, fierce, intense security,” Finn reported. “Several city blocks cordoned off, all types of police in every direction, and a short while ago we saw a very large police caravan arrive to the courthouse, going into the sally port, and a massive armored vehicle in the middle of that caravan, who we can assume was perhaps Mr. Robinson, being delivered to this courthouse.”

He added that “some of the doors are zip-tied.”

Fox News reported that Robinson is not allowed to be photographed or filmed while in shackles. He is only allowed to be seen sitting.

Robinson is charged with aggravated murder, alongside a litany of other felony charges related to Kirk’s assassination.

