Video: Chicago Mayor Refuses to Answer If He Would Deport an Illegal Who Beat, Raped His Own Wife - Cracks Joke Instead

Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson emasculated himself by suggesting he wouldn’t deport an illegal alien who hypothetically beat up and raped his wife.

Johnson — who has been obstructing President Donald Trump’s efforts to rid his crime-infested city of violent illegal aliens — made the cowardly admission at a news conference Tuesday.

Reporter William Kelly teed up Johnson’s humiliating self-own by recounting a crime that occurred last month, in which an illegal alien from Nicaragua grabbed a woman on the street, bashed her head in, and raped her.

“If that had been your wife, Stacie, would you want ICE to deport … that illegal alien? Yes or no?” Kelly asked.

A Nicaraguan migrant, high on cocaine, randomly targeted a woman on the Northwest Side, knocking her unconscious and raping her in an alley, prosecutors allege. Judge calls him “a threat to all females.”https://t.co/vwI2VgxoPg — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) September 25, 2025

Instead of responding, Johnson made a snarky jab, claiming Kelly’s YouTube views had dropped recently.

Kelly quipped that his social-media views were much higher than the mayor’s.

The reporter then asked Johnson to answer his question.

Should all illegals, not just violent criminal illegals, be deported? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (343 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

“Answer the question as a man — not as a mayor — but as a man,” Kelly reiterated. “Would you want ICE to deport that rapist?”

Once again, Johnson refused to respond.

“No? Okay, that’s the answer,” Kelly said.

⚡ RAW VIDEO: “Answer as a Man” — Kelly Confronts Mayor Johnson ⚡ At today’s presser, I asked Mayor Johnson what real Chicagoans are asking: how can you call law enforcement “a sickness” while you hide behind 150 sworn CPD officers? And if you and your wife Stacey were ever… pic.twitter.com/SRETfruM7A — Reporter William J. Kelly #thatreporter (@Williamjkelly) October 7, 2025

Kelly also ripped Johnson for his frivolous race-baiting, saying the minorities he has spoken to are furious that their mayor prioritizes foreign invaders over Chicago residents.

“The real Chicagoans that I talk to, that I communicate with — mostly black and brown, actually — tell me that you don’t seem to know the difference between illegal aliens and real Chicago citizens,” Kelly told Johnson.

“They feel that you are siding with the illegal aliens over them in their communities.”

As a reminder, Johnson has repeatedly claimed Trump’s move to deploy the National Guard to eradicate crime in Chicago is racist.

This flippant invocation of the overused “Race Card” is ironic, since Johnson is under federal investigation for admitting he usually hires black people because they’re the “most generous race” on Earth.

Mayor Brandon Johnson: “The reason I hire so many blacks to run Chicago is because we’re planet earth’s most generous race” pic.twitter.com/b2qEzWOR5x — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 18, 2025

As is usually the case when it comes to Democrats, every accusation is a confession.

So when left-wing foghorns such as Brandon Johnson call someone “racist,” they’re merely projecting their own racism onto their opponents in order to silence them.

Reporter William Kelly is correct: Johnson and his Democratic comrades constantly prioritize the welfare of third-world foreign invaders over the safety of law-abiding, taxpaying American citizens.

This toxic, unpatriotic trend must be stopped before this nation devolves into a third-world dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens who show open contempt for the United States.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.