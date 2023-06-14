Share
Commentary

Video: Chief Diversity Officer Left Dumbfounded When GOP Rep Asks 'Am I White?'

 By Peter Partoll  June 14, 2023 at 8:21am
Share

A Republican congressman has exposed the absolute uselessness of the diversity and inclusion officers that so many institutions have, including the agencies of the federal government.

On Tuesday, Florida’s Rep. Brian Mast questioned Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the State Department, about how these diversity initiatives are put into practice when hiring.

Mast first asked her if being bald or being 5’8″ made someone a better diplomat. Abercrombie-Winstanley responded that those did not matter. The congressman then asked if being white, black, Asian or Latino made any difference, and again she answered, “No.”

But it was the question that Mast asked directly after that that left Abercrombie-Winstanley absolutely dumbfounded.

“Can you tell me, am I white?” Mast asked her.

Trending:
Video: Chief Diversity Officer Left Dumbfounded When GOP Rep Asks 'Am I White?'

Abercrombie-Winstanley thought about the question for a moment and then responded that she would have to ask him how he characterizes himself in order to obtain an answer.

Mast then repeated the question, and she said that she did not know. The congressman then proceeded to ask her if he was half-black, Latino, Asian or Pacific Islander, or brown, to which the ambassador gave the same answer.

Mast, who according to the Daily Caller is half-Latino, then said, “It shouldn’t matter that I’m half-Mexican, it shouldn’t matter whether I’m able-bodied, or ambulatory or not ambulatory, that doesn’t have anything to do with what my background is.”

Do you think diversity chiefs should exist?

He then proceeded to say that what mattered was that the people in the military or in federal agencies volunteered to do the work and proved that they have the skills in order to do a good job.

Mast made a point that should be self-evident to everyone who believes in American ideals. One’s race does not enhance or diminish one’s capacity to do their job. It is your character and abilities, not your race, that determines if you are qualified.

This is especially true when it comes to federal offices like the State Department. These are very significant institutions, and the people who work there have very critical jobs. Therefore, the government needs to ensure that the right people are being hired to do the job.

If we place diversity above ability when hiring for these important jobs, then we are headed for disaster.

Related:
JK Rowling Makes Best Argument Against Men Using Women's Bathrooms in Epic Twitter Post

In addition, Mast’s line of questioning to the ambassador about the effect of race on the job proves just how meaningless her position as a diversity and inclusion chief is.

Abercrombie-Winstanley agreed with Mast’s argument when she said that the race of an individual does not affect their ability to do the job, just as their height or hairstyle does not affect it either.

If that is the case, then why is there a need for someone like Abercrombie-Winstanley? If she believes that merit comes before race, why does she continue to be an advocate for the “diversity” agenda?

Diversity hiring is a meaningless and discriminatory employment practice that is only going to lead to disaster if it is not ended.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Russian TV Mocks Biden in Artificially-Created Video, And It's Not a Good Sign for the US
Video: Chief Diversity Officer Left Dumbfounded When GOP Rep Asks 'Am I White?'
Sexual Indoctrination of Kids on Full Display as 9-Year-Olds Lead 'Pride' Celebration - And Parents Had No Idea
George Stephanopoulos Gets Put in His Place by Trump's Lawyer
Things Just Got Worse for EV Company on the Brink of NASDAQ 100 Delisting
See more...

Conversation