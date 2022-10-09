We Have the Video: Children's Hospital Deleted Outrageous Footage of Doctor Dealing with 'Transgender' Babies

Boston Children’s Hospital has deleted a video in which a doctor seemingly claims children are capable of a transgender identity “from the womb.”

The Harvard-linked facility removed the video from its official YouTube channel at some point after uploading it in August, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

In the video, psychologist Dr. Kerry McGregor outlines the hospital’s role in the gender treatment of children in its Gender Multispecialty Service clinic.

“So most of the patients that we have in the GeMS clinic actually know their gender, usually by the age of puberty,” McGregor claims in the since-deleted video.

“But a good portion of children do know, as early as seemingly from the womb. And they will usually express their gender identity as very young children, some as soon as they can talk — they might say phrases such as ‘I’m a girl’ or ‘I’m a boy…’ Kids can know very, very early.”

Fox News and the New York Post also reported on the video. The hospital did not return a request for comment Friday, Fox reported.

It’s not unusual for children undergoing puberty to experience confusion regarding sex as their bodies change. The medicalized transgender industry has succeeded in pathologizing this phenomenon, shoehorning youth into treatment with the ultimate objective of “changing” their gender.

McGregor goes on to confirm that children as young as 2 and 3 years old had received psychological care in her clinic.

The psychologist’s claims amount to a stunning argument that babies are capable of a transgender identity. Quite obviously, a baby cannot conceptualize what adults view as a gender transition, let alone understand its consequences.

Such a diagnosis could seriously conflict with the medical understanding of informed consent, which requires patients to understand the implications of medical treatment.

Critics of trans ideology rejected McGregor’s claims as pseudo-scientific drivel after the video drew attention in September.

Jay Richards, who holds a Ph.D. in philosophy and theology, and serves as director of the Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Life, Religion, and Family and the William E. Simon Senior Research Fellow in Religious Liberty and Civil Society at the conservative Heritage Foundation, challenged McGregor’s statement.

“The claim that children ‘know their gender identity … seemingly from the womb’ is a claim with no basis in science or data,” Richards told the Daily Mail.

“It’s simply a concept imposed on the actions of kids by gender ideologues.”

Stella O’Malley, an Irish psychotherapist, told the Daily Mail that gender ideology poses a danger to the impressionable minds of children.

“When distressed and vulnerable young people are offered an option to be somebody different, it’s very, very alluring and gender ideology does offer that,” O’Malley said, according to the Daily Mail.

Boston Children’s has come under intense criticism for its role in providing “gender-affirming care” for minors.

The hospital has publicly debunked claims that it performs trans surgeries such as hysterectomies on minors, but has promoted its own facilitating procedures such as puberty and hormone blockers for “children and adolescents who are in puberty.”

” These are temporary medicines that are completely reversible, they do not cause any permanent changes,” the hospital’s website states.

