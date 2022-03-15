Part of why people love the Gaineses so much is because of how down-to-earth and family-oriented they are. Chip is able to handle all the deconstruction and reconstruction processes, Joanna tames the chaos into soothing, inviting spaces, and their kids — when they want to — are involved.

Crew, the most recent addition to the Gaines family, certainly has his share of the limelight as well. Like many 3-year-olds, he likes to be involved in any interesting activities — at least, until they are no longer interesting.







He’s been featured in segments on their Magnolia Network helping out in the kitchen, gathering eggs for breakfast from Jo’s picture-perfect chicken coop and decorating his very own Christmas tree.

In his most recent viral clips, it’s the plants he’s fascinated with — and just in time for spring.

On Feb. 22, Joanna shared a clip of the toddler out on the porch after dark, toting a watering can and “checking” on the plants.

“He wanted to check on his tulips last night,” she posted. “Pretty soon the garden will be dancing with these beauties.”







On March 9, she shared another video of Crew and some plants, showing part of his pre-bedtime routine.

“Before the sun sets, he tells his little plants good night and to not let the (bed) bugs bite!” Joanna wrote.







The video shows Crew approaching a flat of brand-new seedlings and tenderly wishing them all a good night, warning, “Don’t let the bugs bite!”

He visits several different plants around the greenhouse in the waning light, carefully addressing each of them.

Of course, the original saying is “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” which is certainly more relevant to humans — but his broad use of “bug” just happens to be more applicable in the case of plants.







The video has been reacted to on Facebook over 26,000 times and liked on Instagram over 270,000 times. There’s something so charming about the sweet little boy and his heartwarming ritual that has clearly spoken to many.

“Precious! What a sweet little soul he has!” one person commented on the Facebook post. “The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree! Wonderful parenting!”

“[L]ove…love…LOVE THIS!!!” wrote another. “You are such great examples of godly parents!!!”

“A Master Gardener in the works!” another chimed in.

No doubt there will be plenty more updates of the cute kiddo as springtime really starts to bloom.

