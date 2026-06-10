Video: Christian Coffee Shop Hosts Worship as Vicious Trans Activists Scream, Attack Right Outside Their Door

The demonic hordes were out in Denver last week as a coffee shop dares to hold traditional beliefs rooted in Christianity.

Drip Café doesn’t shy away from its faith in Jesus Christ. Our Lord told us in John 15:18, “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first.”

The shop owners know this, and the angry, mentally ill mob yelling and protesting them played its part in fulfilling his words.

The website of the business makes its mission clear:

“The Drip Café was founded through our parent company Recycle God’s Love. RGL is a Non-Profit organization that’s soul mission is to serve the homeless community of Denver Colorado in the name of Jesus Christ.

“The Drip Café was born out of a vision to support the homeless community by offering jobs, interview skills, money management skills, resume building, and most importantly, to give them a community that loves them through discipleship.”

The business opened in 2023 soon found itself in the left’s crosshairs for being opposed to gay marriage. Ministry founder Jamie Sanchez commented about the intentions of these ideologues at the time.

Should it be illegal to do what these unhinged trans agitators are doing to this Christian business? Yes No

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“Their goal is to scare away any customers that might want to walk in the door by spreading misinformation about who we are,” Sanchez told CBN News.

“They show up every Saturday morning. And then they also show up in a larger number on the first Fridays of each month.”

Fast forward to 2026 and the anger hasn’t subsided. Communists, transgender activists, and anyone else not encumbered by being a functioning member of society celebrated “pride” month by protesting — more accurately, throwing a tantrum — outside the business on Friday.

The group calling itself Denver Communists posted video of its activities to Facebook.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

“On Friday, we celebrated three years of monthly protests against Drip Café, the homophobic ‘café evangelist’ project that has tried to smuggle their backward ideology into the art district under cover of an innocent coffeeshop,” the post stated.

“We got *extra* love from the *extra* crowd since it’s Pride month.”

The post even boasted about disrupting the shop’s business while mocking the forms of worship it hosts:

“We turned away dozens of potential customers. A few that we missed exited before buying anything after hearing the bad Christian music and realizing the place was a weirdo cult-café. One gay couple didn’t catch the vibe until after they bought drinks — then came outside, got the scoop from us, and decided to pour their drinks out.”

Will authorities step in to support these Christians? We can say conclusively that if they were to protest outside an abortion clinic, they’d be swiftly handed jail time.

Liberal privilege gives these people a free pass to agitate with impunity.

Drip Café does have a noble cause, one that should cut across political lines, but for trans ideologues, it’s never about being kind and actually helping anyone. It’s only about victimhood — while attempting to victimize others.

These neo-Marxists need a collective to lead as the vanguard. It’s not about solving a problem or making the world a better place.

It’s about power.

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