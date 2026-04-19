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A burned down house is seen on June 27, 2018, in the Ganaropp village near Jos, Nigeria, after Fulani herdsman attacked the village.
A burned down house is seen on June 27, 2018, in the Ganaropp village near Jos, Nigeria, after Fulani herdsman attacked the village. (Stefan Heunis - AFP / Getty Images)

Video: Christians Slaughtered on Palm Sunday in Nigeria - Ex-Football Player Doing Everything He Can to Help Protect Them

 By Noah Witherspoon  April 19, 2026 at 8:30am
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On March 29, over 30 innocent Nigerian Christians were massacred in the northern region of the city of Jos.

As reported by Mission News Network, Muslim militants in the area purposefully targeted believers, given that the population of the area affected is almost entirely composed of Christians.

As the genocide against Christians rages in Nigeria, there’s deep discontent and anger among citizens and those who sympathize with the targeted victims.

Alex Barbir, a Liberty University alumnus and former college football star, is standing up for the innocent victims of religious persecution and violence in Nigeria.

Barbir is no stranger to protesting the terroristic atrocities committed against Nigerian Christians, appearing in Nigeria to defend and support his fellow Christians.

During this horrific Palm Sunday attack, Barbir was in the burning city of Jos, calling for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria to take action against the Islamic groups executing these monstrous schemes against innocent Christians.

“Tinubu, where are you?” Barbir asked in a social media video that documented the barbarism.

Tinubu has been accused of not taking preventative measures while suspected radical Muslim leaders order the attacks.

Nigerian First Lady Oluremi Tinubu commented on the claims of genocide in an interview with CBN.

When asked if she believed there was genocide in Nigeria, she responded, “I don’t think so.”

Related:
Alert: 26 Christians Kidnapped in 8 Days by Muslims Fulani Terrorists in Nigeria

Outspoken critics of the Nigerian government blame their inefficiency in dealing with this religious feud that’s led to dozens of deaths among the Christian community.

Following shootings and other horrifically violent recent events in Nigeria, there have been cries of outrage from the world at large.

Some of the loudest voices fighting for a positive change of direction for the Nigerian Christian community have been Americans such as Alex Barbir.

While the suspected group of this attack is unknown at this time, many like Barbir say that radical Islamic forces could be involved.

If true, this lethal Palm Sunday attack would be another example in the string of Islamic violence in Nigeria reaching record peaks.

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Noah Witherspoon
Content Coordinator
Noah Witherspoon is a 17-year-old conservative activist. He's President of the Turning Point chapter of Weston, director of the I Vote Nation chapter of Broward, and a contributor to Pro-Life Journal. Witherspoon's political experience spans from the age of 11 to today. Even when he was 5, he always felt a deep connection to the office of the president of the United States. That connection grew as he became older, and his work grew as well. Witherspoon worked on two local campaigns, and his writing skills have been shaped from his time as a debate club member starting in middle school.




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