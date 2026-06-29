Video: Chuck Schumer Relentlessly Booed at NYC 'Pride' Parade

Give members of New York City’s LGBT community credit where due.

After all, apparently they know a pathetic political prostitute when they see one.

In a pair of clips posted to the social media platform X, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer can be seen enduring a chorus of boos as he marched down a New York City street speaking into a bullhorn during Sunday’s “pride” parade.

And yes, the aging Democrat looked every bit as ridiculous as one would expect.

“Happy pride, everybody,” Schumer said through the bullhorn. “Happy pride.”

The 75-year-old senator from New York waved a rainbow flag. A handful of operatives followed closely behind him, carrying signs that read “Senator Schumer Supports the LGBTQ Community.”

Over persistent boos, Schumer then tried to tout his “pro-pride” record.

“I was the first senator to march in this parade,” he declared, “and I’m not the last.”

A MIXED REACTION FOR CHUCK AT PRIDE: @SenSchumer made his presence felt at @NYCPride, and the crowd was divided when he spoke to them in New York City down in the village this afternoon. #chuckschumer #nycprideparade pic.twitter.com/oGXDDvpK77 — Kyle Stevens (@thekylestevens) June 28, 2026

Meanwhile, in a second clip, the boos sounded louder and deeper.

Chuck Schumer gets booed at NYC pride parade Video credit: @LadybirdMV pic.twitter.com/jSD34abi53 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 28, 2026

A “pride” parade, by its very nature, involves people marching in celebration of themselves and their own sexual proclivities. Thus, it takes a special kind of buffoon to stand out in a crowd like that.

But Schumer pulled it off. With his flag and his bullhorn, amid relentless booing, he was easily the parade’s most ridiculous sight.

That should remind us of two dark and depressing phenomena.

Do you feel sorry for Chuck Schumer? Yes No

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First, the humiliation to which politicians subject themselves in order to acquire and hold power has a kind of ritual quality to it. It is almost as if, to achieve earthly dominion, they must appease some malignant-yet-unseen force.

Second, and more tangible, Schumer in those clips is the personification of irrelevance. Despite his Senate leadership position, he has no real influence in the modern Democratic Party.

For years, Schumer has abetted Democrats’ leftward lurch. But radical leftists turned on Schumer a long time ago.

He’s a prominent Jew as the left has grown increasingly anti-Semitic. He’s a supporter of Israel — if not of its current government — as the left increasingly despises the Jewish state. He’s a part of the Washington establishment that is being targeted by the left and right.

Now, the senator is experiencing leftism’s ironclad law. Namely, every communist revolution in history has eventually devoured its own.

Last week, Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City enjoyed a clean sweep in the Democrats’ congressional primaries. All three Mamdani-backed socialist candidates defeated their establishment opponents.

Mamdani, therefore, now occupies the role of king-maker in New York City politics.

Meanwhile, the monster Schumer helped create now feels nothing but contempt — and rightfully so — for a truly pathetic and irrelevant man.

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