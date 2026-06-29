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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks into a bullhorn while marching in Sunday's "pride" parade in New York City.
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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer drew boos on Sunday participaiting in a "pride" parade in New York City. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

Video: Chuck Schumer Relentlessly Booed at NYC 'Pride' Parade

 By Michael Schwarz  June 29, 2026 at 12:08pm
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Give members of New York City’s LGBT community credit where due.

After all, apparently they know a pathetic political prostitute when they see one.

In a pair of clips posted to the social media platform X, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer can be seen enduring a chorus of boos as he marched down a New York City street speaking into a bullhorn during Sunday’s “pride” parade.

And yes, the aging Democrat looked every bit as ridiculous as one would expect.

“Happy pride, everybody,” Schumer said through the bullhorn. “Happy pride.”

The 75-year-old senator from New York waved a rainbow flag. A handful of operatives followed closely behind him, carrying signs that read “Senator Schumer Supports the LGBTQ Community.”

Over persistent boos, Schumer then tried to tout his “pro-pride” record.

“I was the first senator to march in this parade,” he declared, “and I’m not the last.”

Meanwhile, in a second clip, the boos sounded louder and deeper.

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A “pride” parade, by its very nature, involves people marching in celebration of themselves and their own sexual proclivities. Thus, it takes a special kind of buffoon to stand out in a crowd like that.

But Schumer pulled it off. With his flag and his bullhorn, amid relentless booing, he was easily the parade’s most ridiculous sight.

That should remind us of two dark and depressing phenomena.

Do you feel sorry for Chuck Schumer?

First, the humiliation to which politicians subject themselves in order to acquire and hold power has a kind of ritual quality to it. It is almost as if, to achieve earthly dominion, they must appease some malignant-yet-unseen force.

Second, and more tangible, Schumer in those clips is the personification of irrelevance. Despite his Senate leadership position, he has no real influence in the modern Democratic Party.

For years, Schumer has abetted Democrats’ leftward lurch. But radical leftists turned on Schumer a long time ago.

He’s a prominent Jew as the left has grown increasingly anti-Semitic. He’s a supporter of Israel — if not of its current government — as the left increasingly despises the Jewish state. He’s a part of the Washington establishment that is being targeted by the left and right.

Now, the senator is experiencing leftism’s ironclad law. Namely, every communist revolution in history has eventually devoured its own.

Last week, Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City enjoyed a clean sweep in the Democrats’ congressional primaries. All three Mamdani-backed socialist candidates defeated their establishment opponents.

Mamdani, therefore, now occupies the role of king-maker in New York City politics.

Meanwhile, the monster Schumer helped create now feels nothing but contempt — and rightfully so — for a truly pathetic and irrelevant man.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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