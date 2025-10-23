Video: CNN Anchor Can't Believe It as Rising Dem Star Indicates She'll Slit Republicans' Throats if They Get in Her Way

The left is no longer making an effort to hide their violent tendencies, even when their politicians are on national television.

On Wednesday, Texas state Democratic Rep. Jolanda Jones, who is running for the House of Representative in the 2026 midterms, made an appearance on CNN where she spoke to Erin Burnett about her strategy to deal with Republicans and President Donald Trump. One moment posted to social media platform X showed Jones discussing how she would respond to any “bully” from the GOP.

“I’m from the hood, OK? So when a bully comes like, if there are no rules, you mentally have to figure it out. So, Donald Trump has changed things, and people trying to do what’s always been done is not going to work,” she told the “OutFront” host.

After explaining that her party’s tactics are losing the black and poor vote, Jones offered her strategy, “So if you hit me in my face, I’m not going to punch you back in your face. I’m going to go across your neck.”

JUST IN: Texas House Democrat Jolanda Jones suggests she will slash Republicans in the neck if they “bully” her. Jones is running for a United States House seat. “I’m from the hood, okay?” “So if you hit me in my face, I’m not going to punch you back in your face. I’m going to… pic.twitter.com/cpNFQ25cg5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 22, 2025

As Jones said this, she gestured with her hand across her neck, making a motion like slitting a throat.

The comment was so jarring to hear, even the CNN host looked like she was having trouble processing it.

To add insult to injury, Jones clarified her strategy: “We need to wipe out every Republican in New York, in California, in Illinois.”

Jones mention several times that she had plans to “fight” and that Democrats need to “fight,” which she would do “for the people that I represent,” but the remarks were startling to say the least.

Anyone trying to explain away Jones’ behavior is going to say her throat slitting remarks were meant metaphorically, but we’ve moved beyond metaphors. The left means this quite literally.

Sept. 10 saw the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Last year, two assassination attempts were made against Trump.

Former President Joe Biden told donors during last year’s election cycle, “It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.”

We are done giving these people the benefit of the doubt.

Jones knows how violent her side has become.

She knows Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in her state of Texas have been attacked.

It’s reckless rhetoric, but she obviously does not care.

All her party does is feed delusion.

Democrats believe this is the appropriate way to deal with political opposition. They cheer on their supporters as they disregard our constitutionally mandated means of transferring power in favor of tactics commonly seen in third world countries.

