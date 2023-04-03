Video: Coach of Player Accused of 'Taunting' Caitlin Clark Sends Message to Athlete After Game

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who ended up on the losing end of LSU’s 101-85 victory over Iowa in Sunday’s NCAA Women’s Championship as well as being taunted by LSU’s Angel Reese, had one positive thing happen as her college career ended.

In the handshake line after the game, LSU coach Kim Mulkey took a moment to speak with Clark, who racked up 30 points in her team’s losing effort, according to 247 Sports.

A video posted to Twitter shows the exchange.

“You’re a generational player.” 🤝 Kim Mulkey has high praise for Caitlin Clark. pic.twitter.com/Z6on9jWzZb — espnW (@espnW) April 2, 2023

The one clear comment to emerge was Mulkey telling Clark, “You’re a generational player.”

The interaction came moments after Reese mocked Clark with wrestling star John Cena’s “You can’t see me” hand motion — something Clark had done earlier in the tournament, Reese then made a show of pointing to the ring finger on her right hand to indicate that she would be wearing a national championship ring.

Too bad Angel Reese doesn’t have the same class as her coach about the competition. — MemphisKim 🦅 ❤️💙 (@TheMemphisKim) April 3, 2023

According to 247 Sports, Mulkey downplayed the controversy Reese’s gesture sparked in a post-game interview, during which she called Clark a “generational talent.”

“I looked at Alexis and go, what did she say? What is the blowup about?” Mulkey said, referring to LSU guard Alexis Morris.

“And quite frankly, I don’t care. I waste no time on all that stuff. It’s the world we live in, but guys, I’m too old. I’m too old to worry about all that stuff. Now, if she does something or we’re doing something that embarrasses the program, my coaches and my administrators usually help me address that,” Mulkey said.

She said she had “no clue” about social media discussion of the incident.

“I don’t know what you all are talking about blowing up Twitter,” she said.

Prior to the game, Mulkey offered similar thoughts on Clark to the ones she expressed after the game, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I’ve never seen a player, and I don’t like to use the word never, but I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a player that can do what Caitlin does,” Mulkey said.

“She’s gonna get her points, that girl’s phenomenal shooting the ball. But the most impressive thing to me, you’re talking to an old point guard, is she makes everybody around her better,” Mulkey said.

Clark spoke of what she wants to look back on from her time playing for Iowa, according to Fox News.

“I want my legacy to be the impact that I can have on young kids and the people in the state of Iowa, and I hope I brought them a lot of joy this season. I hope this team brought them a lot of joy. I understand we came up one win short, but I think we have a lot to be proud of and a lot to celebrate,” she said.

Thank you to all who have supported us on this magical run… I am lucky to wear Iowa across my chest and represent our state🤍 I love these girls to death and could not be more proud of all we accomplished this szn🖤🖤 Go hawks always🙏🏻🐤 — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) April 3, 2023



“I was just that young girl, so all you have to do is dream, and you can be in moments like this,” she said.

As for Reese, she noted that she was not worried about anyone but herself, according to ESPN.

“All year, I was critiqued for who I was. I don’t fit the narrative. I don’t fit the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. When other people do it, and y’all don’t say nothing,” she said.

“So this is for the girls that look like me. For those that want to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you. And that’s what I [did] before tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. And Twitter is going to go into a rage every time,” she said.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023



Reese indicated she was impressed with her performance during the year.

“I feel like I’ve helped grow women’s basketball this year. I’m super happy and excited. I don’t care about anybody else and what they have to say about me. I don’t care to be All-American. I don’t care to be defensive player of the year, player of the year. The biggest goal is to be a national champion, and that’s what I did,” she said.

“That’s what I can just brag on. Twitter can say what Twitter can say. I love reading those comments. I have all the screenshots of what everybody has said about me all season. What are you going to say now?” she said.

