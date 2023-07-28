Video Compares US Women's World Cup Team's National Anthem Behavior to US Men's

The U.S. women’s national soccer team continues to draw scrutiny for what many perceive as disrespectful behavior during the national anthem.

A short video shows the very different actions of U.S. women’s and men’s soccer players during pregame renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Conservative media personality Jon Root posted the video to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

“Why is the USMNT proud to sing our national anthem but the USWNT is not?” Root tweeted.

Why is the USMNT proud to sing our national anthem but the USWNT is not? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DYA8vHuQtH — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 24, 2023

Side-by-side clips allow viewers to observe the reactions of 11 women’s team and six men’s team players. Of the 11 women, only four sang along with the anthem. All six men, on the other hand, looked to be singing.

Most of the women, in fact, appeared expressionless and unmoved. Only five bothered to place hands over their hearts. The others gave an impression of casual indifference or even disdain.

The women’s stoic display occurred prior to the team’s first match at the ongoing Women’s World Cup. The Americans went on to defeat Vietnam 3-0.

Another video of a U.S. men’s soccer match heightens the contrast in behavior. Prior to their game against Wales at the 2022 Men’s World Cup, all 11 starters sang the anthem.

Should the women feel shamed by the contrast?

Without context, this kind of scrutiny might seem harsh. After all, singing along with the national anthem does not in itself make one virtuous. Many people prefer silence and reflection to demonstrative patriotism perceived as obligatory.

In this case, however, context means everything.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team rates as one of the most accomplished units in the history of international competition. A first-round draw with the Netherlands on Wednesday represented the team’s first non-victory in World Cup play since 2015.

The team’s dominance dates back decades; Americans of a certain age will recall the legendary 1999 Women’s World Cup champions. Led by the iconic Brandi Chastain, that team emerged as one of the most popular in U.S. sports history.

Young woke scolds, therefore, can check any accusations of sexism at the door.

Many Americans hold the current U.S. women’s soccer team in low esteem thanks in large part to longtime winger Megan Rapinoe, whose highly publicized antics have included kneeling for the national anthem. In fact, former goalkeeper Hope Solo recalled that Rapinoe often bullied teammates into joining those Colin Kaepernick-inspired protests.

A non-starter on the current World Cup team, Rapinoe nonetheless appears to wield continued influence. One hopes that someday she will learn to appreciate the country she has long represented with such misplaced bitterness.

One also hopes that her impending retirement will usher in a new era of gratitude and humility in U.S. women’s soccer.

